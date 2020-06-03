COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Some of 3,818 beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program in Brgy. Pasong Tamo in Quezon City lined up early morning of May 4, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Government files criminal raps vs 301 barangay execs over cash aid distribution anomalies
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government filed criminal complaints against more than 300 barangay executives over supposed anomalies in distribution of government cash aid during COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 2, there are 301 barangay officials brought to prosecution following the case build up of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said DILG in a statement on Wednesday.

The complaints cover the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program, DILG said.

The officials are facing complaints for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and RA 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, also spokesperson of the agency, added that there are 76 more under case build up.

“A total of 381 complainants went to PNP-CIDG and its regional field units to give statements regarding the corrupt practices of their barangay officials in the [Social Amelioration Program],” the statement further read.

Of these complaints, 57 punong barangays and 57 barangay kagawads were named as respondents.

Other officials facing raps are barangay secretaries, health workers, treasurers, SK chairman and local government officials. There are also 125 civilian “co-conspirators” facing complaints.

Philstar.com reported on Monday that about 400,000 poor households are still awaiting government cash handouts—this as Metro Manila and other high risk areas shifted to more relaxed general community quarantine.

“We hope to complete validation of first tranche beneficiaries so we could proceed with the payout of the second tranche,” DSWD Director Irene Dumlao said in a Viber message to reporters last Friday.

The delay in the first tranche of SAP distribution is also pushing back the handing out of the second tranche of assistance.

The cash aid program is mandated under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Prinz Magtulis

