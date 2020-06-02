COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 4, 2020, some 3,818 beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program in Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City lined up early morning for the cash aid distribution.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Duterte: More than 350,000 SAP beneficiaries have yet to receive aid
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 10:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 350,000 target beneficiaries of the government's subsidy program for sectors affected by quarantine restrictions have not yet received aid, a report submitted by President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress showed.

Data cited in Duterte's tenth report on the government's response to the coronavirus showed that the social amelioration program (SAP), which provides cash aid to households sidelined by the pandemic, has served 17,579,395 beneficiaries as of May 29. It was equivalent to 98% of the 17,938,422 estimated beneficiaries of the program.

Based on the data, a total of 359,027 have not received assistance from the first tranche of SAP, which started last April.

Of the 17.58 million beneficiaries who received aid, about 4.22 are enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program or 4Ps. The bulk of the beneficiaries, 13.29 million of them, are not 4Ps recipients.

The 4Ps provides financial assistance to families who send their children to school and avail of the state's health services. The remaining 62,028 beneficiaries who received aid from the first tranche of SAP are transport workers in Metro Manila.

The government has allotted P101.42 billion for the program and has so far disbursed P100.68 billion.

A total of P99.25 billion has been distributed to beneficiaries. About P81.68 billion went to non-4Ps beneficiaries, P18.5 billion were given to 4Ps recipients, and P496 million were distributed to public transportation drivers.

While the distribution of the first tranche of SAP has not been fully completed, the government is preparing for the implementation of the second wave of the program.

Duterte said as of May 27, a total of 1,259 local government units have submitted to the interior department their list of household beneficiaries who were left out or waitlisted during the first tranche.

He said the social welfare department is finalizing the joint memorandum circular that would implement his directive to include additional households as beneficiaries of SAP. The government aims to include five million households in the program, which originally sought to help 18 million families.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said SAP beneficiaries would continue to receive aid even if quarantine restrictions have been relaxed.

"The basis is the classification of your area during the second month of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) or MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine). If you live in the areas that were under ECQ or MECQ, you would still receive aid even if it's already June," Roque said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Roque said the government is working on ways to distribute assistance through electronic cash transfer.

"It has not started yet but once it starts, it would be fast because we will rely primarily on electronic transfers," the Palace spokesman said.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL AMELIORATION PROGRAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC rejects Gadon plea vs NTC and House, scolds petitioner
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“Having no legal standing, the Court does not deem it efficient to proceed to deliberate on other issues he raises...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace reminder: Dine-in services allowed in MGCQ areas 'but don't have a party'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The government’s task force on coronavirus response has allowed the dine-in services of restaurants and fast food chains...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace warns ECQ may be reimposed if…
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
As quarantine measures were eased nationwide yesterday, Malacañang warned the people that stricter protocols under...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH claims small victory vs COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 23 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday said it had achieved a “small victory” in the fight against the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold
2 hours ago
"I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that," Locsin said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Constitutionality of Bayanihan law challenged before Supreme Court
5 hours ago
A former law dean challenged the Bayanihan law and other presidential issuances related to COVID-19 measures before the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
CHR calls on DOTr to lift 'discriminatory' train ban on senior citizens  
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
CHR Focal Commissioner on Ageing and the Human Rights of Older Persons Karen Gomez-Dupin called the ban “discriminatory,”...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Move to digital a huge trial for courtrooms, law enforcement agencies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
(Updated) Reduced physical interactions do not mean essential institutions like the legal and justice system can stop wo...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Roque: 'No draconian provisions' in Anti-Terror Bill inspired by US, UK laws
6 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines has the loosest anti-terrorism law in the world.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with