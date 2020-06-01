COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A barangay official mans the border between Brgy. 12 and Brgy. 8 in Caloocan City. The lockdown of Brgy. 12 lockdown is extended until end of the month due to rising cases of COVID-19.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH clears case backlogs from 27 out of 42 laboratories
(Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — All backlog cases from 27 COVID-19 testing centers across the country have been cleared, the Department of Health said as it continues the “aggressive” validation of coronavirus disease cases.

In a statement Sunday, the DOH said it has reduced the backlog cases for validation to zero of 27 operational laboratories that submitted complete line lists and one testing center that transmitted a partial list.

There are currently 42 licensed COVID-19 testing centers nationwide.

In recent days, the Philippines saw massive increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. But just because the confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines jumped to 18,086 Sunday “does not mean that the COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening,” the agency said.

The DOH said the surge in local cases of COVID-19 was due to the “aggressive” validation of cases from the agency’s epidemiology bureau, which shifted to a fully-automated platform and has more personnel now.

“Each line list contains all test results conducted since the beginning of the laboratory’s operation. The validation process eliminates possible duplication in recording of cases while also ensuring that all test results have been transmitted to DOH,” it said.

The department also urged the remaining 14 laboratories to submit their complete line lists for the epidemiology bureau to validate immediately.

“These line lists are necessary for the government to provide accurate and timely information not only to our policy-makers but also to the public who have endured the hardships brought on by this pandemic,” DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

The DOH said that no more “late” cases—or those cases with test results released to patients four days or more—will be reported starting June 1 until the remaining operational testing centers transmit their complete line lists.

Since Friday last week, the department reformatted its case bulletin as it now reports the breakdown of newly-validated cases and those which have been delayed.

Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday questioned the decision to classify COVID-19 cases as either “fresh” or “late” cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5/Greg Gregorio

