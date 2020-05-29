Gov't buildings, malls urged to establish free, safe parking spaces

MANILA, Philippines — Government offices and shopping malls must provide free and secure parking spaces for bicycles to encourage more people to consider biking as the new primary mode of transportation, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said.
In a statement Friday, Recto said that surge in the sale and use bicycles should be met with more infrastructure to accommodate them.
“It is not enough that we set aside passageways for bicycles. We should also see to it that the public spaces they’re going to have spots where they can leave their bikes safely,” he said, noting that many riders are afraid that their bicycles will be stolen once parked.
“A bike has as much right as a car when it comes to a parking space. Hindi dapat relegated sila sa isang puno o sa poste o kung saan na lang pwede sila itabi o ikadena,” the senator added.
(They should not be relegated to a tree, a post or anywhere where they can be left or chained.)
Recto said the government should lead in putting up bicycle racks in its offices, public schools hospitals and markets. Malls should also expand parking areas for bicycles, which must be free of charge.
“Cars can cross-subsidize the expenses in maintaining mall parking lots,” he said.
As the country continues to battle the coronavirus disease pandemic, the government is urging the public to consider pedalling their way to workplaces. Once Metro Manila shifts to more relaxed community quarantine, public transit will return although in limited capacity.
“A bike is a social distancing-compliant ride. It will help fill the void in a mass transport with a shrunk capacity,” Recto said.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government told CNN Philippines that it will order local government units to establish bike lanes in their respective jurisdictions.
The Department of Transportation also said bike lanes will soon be installed along EDSA, the capital region’s main thoroughfare. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
