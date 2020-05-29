COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
"VIP will be dedicated exclusively to the broadest and deepest possible exploration of everything we need to know about viruses that can affect the country and, more importantly, how we can prepare for them, as well as what opportunities lie in the research," Albay Rep. Joey Salceda explained.
Lacson, Salceda seek creation of virology institute
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - May 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Albay Rep. Joey Salceda and Sen. Panfilo Lacson have filed separate bills to establish a virology institute that will better prepare the country for future pandemics like the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Salceda, chair of the House ways and means committee, filed House Bill No. 6793 seeking to establish a Virology Institute of the Philippine (VIP) under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The proposed measure will make the VIP a research and development institute that will have different functions from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), which will serve as a medical laboratory.

“VIP will be dedicated exclusively to the broadest and deepest possible exploration of everything we need to know about viruses that can affect the country and, more importantly, how we can prepare for them, as well as what opportunities lie in the research,” Salceda explained.

Lacson is seeking to establish the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines, stressing the importance of science and technology in addressing the problems caused by novel viruses such as the coronavirus.

Lacson filed Senate Bill 1543, saying the current COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than five million and killed more than 340,000 worldwide, including 14,319 infected and 873 dead in the Philippines.

Lacson said the health crisis from COVID-19 has resulted in widespread social and economic crises, “the impacts of which are devastating, especially to the poor.”

“These problems can only be addressed using science and technology, specifically through research and development (R&D). It is therefore imperative that we establish a research institute that delves into the study of viruses of the field of virology. The country needs diagnostics to detect and limit the spread of existing viruses; vaccines to provide long-term protection; treatments to save lives in the shorter term and social science to understand their behavioral and societal implications,” Lacson said in his bill.

In pushing for the creation of such an institute, Lacson noted that aside from the coronavirus, the country also faces a threat from a novel emerging, reemerging and enzootic viruses affecting livestock and plants.

“It should be clear to all of us: preparation yields the best outcomes. The same goes for pandemics. It’s difficult to do because the rewards are not immediate. But the consequences to the unprepared can be catastrophic,” Salceda pointed out.

Under HB 6793, the VIP “shall serve as the premier research and development institute in the field of virology, encompassing all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants and animals. It shall act as a venue for scientists, both here and abroad, to work collaboratively to study viruses of agricultural, industrial, clinical and environmental importance.”

VIP will also work with international organizations and “conduct innovative and pioneering researches that will advance the frontiers of virology in the country.”

The DOST has endorsed the approval of the bill, which has also gained overwhelming support from lawmakers with 154 House members signing as co-authors.

Meanwhile, ranking House members have pushed for increase in budget for scientific R&D.  

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero and Assistant Minority Leader France Castro said there is a need to invest more on R&D to better prepare the nation for future health crises. Cecille Suerte Felipe

