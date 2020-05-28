Palace: 'Sex-for-pass' victims must file complaints vs cops allegedly involved

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday called on victims of the alleged "sex-for-pass" scheme to file complaints against policemen who allegedly abused them sexually in exchange for letting them through quarantine checkpoints.

"We asked the PNP (Philippine National Police) about it and they said there are no complaints. The seven (victims) of the 'sex-for-pass' have to come out and file complaints," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"If you are afraid, you may go to my office or you may go to the women's and children's desk. All police stations have that," he added.

Some women have claimed through social media that some policemen are using quarantine passes to obtain sexual favors. There were also claims that some women experienced sexual or physical abuse at quarantine checkpoints.

The PNP has ordered a probe on the so-called "sex-for-pass" scheme, which is punishable by dismissal and imprisonment that lasts for 20 years and 1 day to 40 years.

The PNP has, since June 2019, had an Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group "to conduct intelligence build-up and law enforcement operations against PNP personnel who are involved in any illegal activities such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, financial crimes, cybercrime, malversation, graft and corrupt practices, security violations, and others."

The police Internal Affairs Service also has the power to "conduct inspection and audit of PNP personnel and units" of its own accord, according to its website and its charter.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police chief, said law enforcement cannot do much without a formal complaint.

"In any case that we want to pursue, there must be available witnesses. But in these cases, it’s a crime that’s done privately between the accused and the victim. And if the victim really doesn't come out, then unless we find very good circumstantial evidence, then that’s the only time we can pursue. Nevertheless we will look into it," Gamboa said in Filipino.