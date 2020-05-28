Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Region I

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 2:26 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was logged at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in La Union province in the Ilocos Region (Region I), according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' report.

The tremor's epicenter was tracked 17 kilometers northwest of San Fernando, the provincial capital.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was experienced in parts of La Union and Pangasinan, while Intensity III (weak) shaking was felt as far as the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon (Region III) and the National Capital Region.

Phivolcs said that no damages are expected but aftershocks may hit.

The following intensities were reported.

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

San Fernando, La Union

Caba, La Union

Balaoan, La Union

Labrador, Pangasinan

Bolinao, Pangasinan

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Intensity III (weak)

Urdaneta City, Pangasinan

Villasis, Pangasinan

Baguio City

Quezon City

Marikina City

Obando, Bulacan

Intensity II (slightly felt)