Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Region I

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 2:26 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was logged at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in La Union province in the Ilocos Region (Region I), according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' report.
The tremor's epicenter was tracked 17 kilometers northwest of San Fernando, the provincial capital.
Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was experienced in parts of La Union and Pangasinan, while Intensity III (weak) shaking was felt as far as the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon (Region III) and the National Capital Region.
Phivolcs said that no damages are expected but aftershocks may hit.
The following intensities were reported.
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
- San Fernando, La Union
- Caba, La Union
- Balaoan, La Union
- Labrador, Pangasinan
- Bolinao, Pangasinan
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Intensity III (weak)
- Urdaneta City, Pangasinan
- Villasis, Pangasinan
- Baguio City
- Quezon City
- Marikina City
- Obando, Bulacan
Intensity II (slightly felt)
- Cainta, Rizal
- San Fernando, Pampanga
- Valenzuela City
- Navotas City
- Pasay City
- Parañaque City
- City of Manila
- San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
