BI puts arrested Chinese nationals in Pampanga clandestine clinic on alert list

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration placed on its alert list the two Chinese arrested in a raid at an illegally operated COVID-19 clinic in Pampanga last week.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said: “We have placed them on our alert list to prevent them from leaving the country and ensure their presence while they are undergoing criminal and administrative investigation for their alleged offense.”

BI identified the arrested individuals as Liu Wei and Hu Shiling. They were released shortly after the raid, without any charges filed against them.

With their inclusion on BI’s alert list, if the two proceed to the airport, they will not be allowed to board but instead be brought to the BI Intelligence and Legal Divisions for investigation.

Morente said the immigration bureau is also conducting a separate probe into the operation of the clinic, on whether the Chinese nationals “are legally staying in the country.”

“Should we find they violated our immigration laws, they will be charged with deportation cases before our law and investigation division,” Morente added.

The bureau is also locating the four Chinese COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at the said clinic.

Morente said that even if no criminal complaints would be filed against them, they may face charges for violation of immigration law.

The immigration commissioner explained that if they are brought to court, the Chinese nationals may only be deported if their cases are resolved or, if convicted, their sentences have been served.

BI probes connection in clandestine medical facilities

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. also said the bureau is looking into the Chinese doctors who were arrested and their visa status.

He added: “We are also investigating if there is a connection between these two clandestine facilities and their Chinese operators.”

A week after police raided the clandestine clinic in Pampanga, members of the Southern Police District and the city health department on Tuesday raided Goldstar Clinic and Pharmacy Corp. in Makati City allegedly operating without permit.

A Chinese doctor who was operating the clinic despite having no license to practice medicine in the country was also arrested.