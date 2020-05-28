COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Clark officials have ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid.
Clark Development Corporation/released
BI puts arrested Chinese nationals in Pampanga clandestine clinic on alert list
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration placed on its alert list the two Chinese arrested in a raid at an illegally operated COVID-19 clinic in Pampanga last week.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said: “We have placed them on our alert list to prevent them from leaving the country and ensure their presence while they are undergoing criminal and administrative investigation for their alleged offense.”

BI identified the arrested individuals as Liu Wei and Hu Shiling. They were released shortly after the raid, without any charges filed against them.

With their inclusion on BI’s alert list, if the two proceed to the airport, they will not be allowed to board but instead be brought to the BI Intelligence and Legal Divisions for investigation.

Morente said the immigration bureau is also conducting a separate probe into the operation of the clinic, on whether the Chinese nationals “are legally staying in the country.”

“Should we find they violated our immigration laws, they will be charged with deportation cases before our law and investigation division,” Morente added.

The bureau is also locating the four Chinese COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at the said clinic.

Morente said that even if no criminal complaints would be filed against them, they may face charges for violation of immigration law.

The immigration commissioner explained that if they are brought to court, the Chinese nationals may only be deported if their cases are resolved or, if convicted, their sentences have been served.

BI probes connection in clandestine medical facilities

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. also said the bureau is looking into the Chinese doctors who were arrested and their visa status.

He added: “We are also investigating if there is a connection between these two clandestine facilities and their Chinese operators.”

A week after police raided the clandestine clinic in Pampanga, members of the Southern Police District and the city health department on Tuesday raided Goldstar Clinic and Pharmacy Corp. in Makati City allegedly operating without permit.

A Chinese doctor who was operating the clinic despite having no license to practice medicine in the country was also arrested.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public alerted on ‘artificial rise’ in COVID cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday alerted the public on the possible “artificial rise” of new cases of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace to parents: Enroll your children
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Parents should enroll their children in schools as formal learning will start on Aug. 24 despite quarantine restrictions being...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Roque sees Metro transitioning to GCQ
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Even as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to formally issue a recommendation, presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
Vietnam, Philippines strengthen cooperation vs COVID
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Vietnam and the Philippines have vowed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 minutes ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake shakes Region I
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 minutes ago
Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was felt in the municipality of Labrador in neighboring province Pangasinan.
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Metro Manila ready for GCQ, says Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 26 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said that Metro Manila is ready to be placed under a less stringent general...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBI, BI to help police locate, probe illegal COVID-19 clinics
2 hours ago
“Considering that they are not being supervised by the government, it is possible that the health of people who seek...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bill seeking 3-month extension of Bayanihan law filed in Senate
2 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri filed Senate Bill 1546, which seeks to extend the validity of the Bayanihan to Heal...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
PCIJ, Luistro named most distinguished Filipino human rights defenders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Amnesty International Philippines stressed that taking action to safeguard human rights has become more important now more...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with