Vietnam, Philippines strengthen cooperation vs COVID
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnam and the Philippines have vowed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as well as in the supply of rice.

Vienamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assured President Duterte of a long-term supply of rice to the Philippines during a telephone conversation the other night.

Duterte expressed his gratitude to Phuc for guaranteeing rice supply to the Philippines.

He said Vietnam is the Philippines’ top source of rice imports and a vital partner in food security.

“We assure you that Vietnam will continue to supply rice to the Philippines on a long-term basis at competitive prices,” Phuc was quoted to have told Duterte in their phone conversation.

Duterte stressed that ensuring a stable rice supply is one of the key aspects of Philippines-Vietnam cooperation.

The two leaders also promised to work on  the mobilization of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) mechanism to ensure critical medical supplies and equipment and supplies in the regional effort to combat the pandemic.

Duterte also emphasized to Phuc the need to implement key ASEAN initiatives to combat COVID-19, especially the ASEAN Response Fund and ASEAN Regional Reserve Medical Supplies.

During the Special ASEAN Summit and Special ASEAN Plus Three Summits on COVID-19 last April held via videoconference, Duterte stressed the need to boost production of vital medical equipment and supplies as well as to ensure sufficient rice supply to effectively overcome the challenge of the pandemic. Edith Regalado

