Market goers at Brgy. Quirino 3A in Project 3, Quezon City observes social distancing in this photo taken March 22, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
4 of 5 Filipinos went outside during first week of May amid lockdown — SWS 
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Social Weather Station (SWS) survey released Wednesday found that four out of five Filipinos who were 15 years old or older left their houses in the first week of May.

SWS said these respondents left their house around one to three times from May 4 to May 11.

The mobile poll was held at a time when high-risk areas, including Metro Manila, were still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while moderate- and low-risk areas were under a less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ).

Buying food (81%) was the most frequent reason for leaving the house in the survey. Respondents were also leaving their houses to buy medicine (98%) and to conduct financial transactions (98%). 

"On average, respondents went out 2.6 times to buy food, 1.3 times to buy medicine, and 1.2 times for financial transactions," SWS said.

Among those who went out of their house one to three times to buy food, 84% were from balance Luzon, 82% from Mindanao, 81% from Metro Manila and 76% from Visayas.

"The average number of times that one went out to buy food was 3.0 in the Visayas, 2.7 in Metro Manila, 2.5 in Mindanao, and 2.4 in Balance Luzon," SWS said.

Meanwhile, 98% of those who went outside to buy medicine did it one to three times, 2% went out four to seven times and 0.02% went out eight or more times to buy medicine. This rate is also similar in all areas.

For those who went out for financial transactions, 98% went out of their house one to three times, 1% went out four to seven times and 0.1% went out eight times or more.

The survey was conducted nationwide using both mobile phones and "computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) of 4,010 Filipinos who were 15 years and above. Sampling error margin is at ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±2 for Balance Luzon, ±3% Visayas and ±3% in Mindanao.

Looming shift to GCQ

Metro Manila mayors on Tuesday night voted unanimously to graduate the region from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ. Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who also chairs the Metro Manila Council, previously said that the mayors preferred a shift to GCQ to alleviate the economic effects of the COVID-induced quarantine. 

Under GCQ, several non-essential industries will be allowed to reopen. Public transport will also be allowed to resume operations at a reduced capacity to ensure proper social distancing. 

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Diseases (IATF) will decide today whether to relax the restrictions in Metro Manila, which has been under community quarantine since March.

There are currently 14,699 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 886 in the country. The World Health Organization also recently sounded the alarm over the slow contact tracing being conducted by the government. 

COVID-19 GCQ SWS
Philstar
