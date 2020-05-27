Coast guard frontliner passes away, 6 hurt in vehicular accident

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Philippine Coast Guard died and six others were injured in a road accident as they were travelling to Metro Manila to help arriving migrant workers.

In a statement, the PCG identified Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Cenen Epetito as the fatality in the vehicular accident that happened Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

The group was travelling from PCG District—Southern Tagalog in Sta. Clara, Batangas to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport when a tire of their multipurpose van burst while traversing STAR Tollway in Ibaan, Batangas.

They were heading to Pasay City to assist in the government’s “Bayanihan Repatriation” program for returning Filipinos and migrant workers.

“Of its seven PCG frontline personnel aboard, one was declared dead on arrival at the Batangas Healthcare Specialists Medical Center at around 3:29 p.m.,” the PCG said.

ASN Adrian Añonuevo remains under intensive medical supervision due to minor hematoma or blood clot, the PCG wrote in the statement.

The five others aboard in the vehicle were conscious when they arrived at the hospital. They are:

Seaman Second Class (SN2) Pacifico Casipi

SN2 Erdie Rojales

ASN Rouin Alvarez

ASN John Kristopher Mojica

Candidtae Coast Guard Man (CCGM) McLester Saguid

They also underwent X-ray, CT scan and suture, and would stay in the hospital until they are declared in good condition.

The coast guard said they will extend assistance to the family of Epetito “who selflessly fought the battle for public health and safety amid COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As to the survivors, the Command assures that they will receive all needed medical treatment until they regain their strength to perform their call of duty again—which is to serve the nation and uphold the welfare of the Filipino people,” it added.

Government starts bringing home stranded OFWs

The government on Monday began transporting home some 24,000 repatriated Filipino workers stranded at various quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.

Some of these OFWs have been stranded in their quarantine facilities for beyond the 14-day isolation period due to lack of clearance certificates showing they tested negative for the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte in an address aired close to midnight Tuesday ordered local governments to allow returning Filipinos affected by the pandemic to return to their hometowns. — Kristine Joy Patag