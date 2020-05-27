Coast guard frontliner passes away, 6 hurt in vehicular accident

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Philippine Coast Guard died and six others were injured in a road accident as they were travelling to Metro Manila to help arriving migrant workers.
In a statement, the PCG identified Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Cenen Epetito as the fatality in the vehicular accident that happened Tuesday afternoon, May 26.
The group was travelling from PCG District—Southern Tagalog in Sta. Clara, Batangas to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport when a tire of their multipurpose van burst while traversing STAR Tollway in Ibaan, Batangas.
They were heading to Pasay City to assist in the government’s “Bayanihan Repatriation” program for returning Filipinos and migrant workers.
“Of its seven PCG frontline personnel aboard, one was declared dead on arrival at the Batangas Healthcare Specialists Medical Center at around 3:29 p.m.,” the PCG said.
ASN Adrian Añonuevo remains under intensive medical supervision due to minor hematoma or blood clot, the PCG wrote in the statement.
The five others aboard in the vehicle were conscious when they arrived at the hospital. They are:
- Seaman Second Class (SN2) Pacifico Casipi
- SN2 Erdie Rojales
- ASN Rouin Alvarez
- ASN John Kristopher Mojica
- Candidtae Coast Guard Man (CCGM) McLester Saguid
They also underwent X-ray, CT scan and suture, and would stay in the hospital until they are declared in good condition.
The coast guard said they will extend assistance to the family of Epetito “who selflessly fought the battle for public health and safety amid COVID-19 pandemic.”
“As to the survivors, the Command assures that they will receive all needed medical treatment until they regain their strength to perform their call of duty again—which is to serve the nation and uphold the welfare of the Filipino people,” it added.
Government starts bringing home stranded OFWs
The government on Monday began transporting home some 24,000 repatriated Filipino workers stranded at various quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.
Some of these OFWs have been stranded in their quarantine facilities for beyond the 14-day isolation period due to lack of clearance certificates showing they tested negative for the virus.
President Rodrigo Duterte in an address aired close to midnight Tuesday ordered local governments to allow returning Filipinos affected by the pandemic to return to their hometowns. — Kristine Joy Patag
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
At least four out of five working-age Filipinos went out of their house one to three times in the past week, according to a Social Weather Stations mobile phone survey.
The poll shows that 81% went out of their house to buy food, 98% to buy medicine and 98% for financial transactions.
"On average, respondents went out 2.6 times to buy food, 1.3 times to buy medicine, and 1.2 times for financial transactions," SWS says.
The mobile survey was conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents nationwide using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing.
All 17 mayors of Metro Manila are in favor of the region shifting to a general community quarantine from June 1, The STAR reports, quoting MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia.
Under GCQ, mayors will still have the mandate to lockdown certain barangays or areas where there are cases of COVID-19, The STAR also reports.
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announces that the liquor ban is lifted in the city as businesses and workers have been affected by the ban.
The mayor, however, reminds his constituents that social gathering is still prohibited.
"Kung inom na inom na po kayo, sa loob na lang muna ng bahay at wag imbitahin ang buong barangay," Sotto says on Twitter.
We are lifting because businesses and workers are also affected by the ban.— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 26, 2020
NGUNIT paalala na bawal pa rin po ang social gatherings. Kung inom na inom na po kayo, sa loob na lang muna ng bahay at wag imbitahin ang buong barangay pic.twitter.com/GFdwTvirz2
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines says that the government should execute a "thoroughgoing effort to effectively combat COVID-19 so that the situation may be favorable for a safe school opening."
"Instead of idly and indefinitely waiting for a vaccine, the government shall make productive use of its time and the people’s resources on increasing the resiliency of our education system by building safe schools, addressing perennial shortages in personnel, facilities, equipment, and learning resources, and filling in gaps in learning," the group says.
"Likewise, learning must continue even without an official school year," it adds.
Fourteen of the 17 mayors of Metro Manila agree to a shift to a general community quarantine by June 1, the scheduled end of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, The STAR reports, quoting Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez.
Olivarez is also chairperson of the policy-making Metro Manila Council.
The STAR also reports that, aside from Olivarez, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian and Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco also favor a shift to GCQ.
