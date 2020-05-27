COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 15,000 with addition of 380 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the country reached 15,049 Wednesday after the Department of Health reported another huge increase in the number of new cases.

DOH reported 380 additional cases—the biggest single-day increase since April 6. The day before, 350 cases were reported.

The total number of recoveries increased to 3,506 with the recovery of 94 more patients.

The fatality count, however, rose to 904 as 18 more people succumbed to the severe respiratory disease.

The number of active cases stood at 10,639 Wednesday, DOH said.

Some 282,923 individuals have been tested in the Philippines as of May 25.

Dr. Takeshi Nishijima, World Health Organization Western Pacific technical officer, said on Tuesday that the number of newly-reported cases in the country “is not rapidly decreasing even after the strict implementation of community quarantine.”

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide this week whether or not to further relax the coronavirus lockdown of outbreak epicenter Metro Manila and other areas at high risk of virus transmission. Metro Manila mayors want to shift from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine beginning June 1.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 350,000 out of the 5.58 people infected globally since the pathogen first emerged in China late last year.