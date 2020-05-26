COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This undated file photo shows the building of Department of Science and Technology's building in Taguig City.
The STAR/File
DOST reactivates pharmaceutical unit to focus on collaborations for COVID-19 cure
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology has reactivated its former pharmaceutical division, which will focus on the development of a possible treatment for the coronavirus disease in the country.

In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the DOST has started to revive the pharmaceutical unit under the agency’s Industrial Technology Development Institute.

“It will act as the department’s bridge between laboratories of its 22 network research institutions under the Tuklas Lunas program to the market,” the president’s report read.

Under DOST’s Tuklas Lunas program, research institutions are studying two tracks—herbal track and drug track—for the discovery and development of a possible cure for COVID-19.

According to Duterte’s report, the center “would undertake collaboration on pre-clinical trials, formulation, manufactutability and other aspects of drug development, gearing toward the Philippines’ self sufficiency in COVID-19 treatment.”

In April, Duterte said scientists can ask for additional research funding from the government through Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. He also said he will give P50 million to anyone who can develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

Last week, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said his agency submitted a proposal for the possible legislation that would create a virology institute in the country.

The virology institute is “envisioned to be the premier research institute in the field of virology encompassing all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants and animals.”

DOST said the institute primary goal is to “develop diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.”

The new coronavirus has so far sickened 14,319 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 3,323 have recovered, while 873 have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

