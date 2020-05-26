Duterte asks NBI to look into couple who offered overpriced COVID-19 equipment to government

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte asked the National Bureau of Investigation to look into a couple who allegedly offered to sell overpriced medical equipment to the government.

In a public address aired late Monday night, the president asked his Cabinet officials about a certain "Co" couple who sought the government to sell equipment at a higher price.

“The NBI should study the matter very, very carefully because you know these sons of bitches businessmen whether it’s really an issue of humanity and their greed, their hoarding,” the president said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III denied knowing the couple.

Budget Underscretary Lloyd Lao, meanwhile, explained that the couple are owners of Omnibus Bio-Medical Systems, a distributor of Sansure in the Philippines.

He said the couple wrote to the Department of Budget and Management and offered automated extraction machine at P4 million, while another e-mail indicated that the equipment is priced P4.35 million. The budget official, however, noted that Sen. Panfilo Lacson said that the machine can be bought directly from Sansure at P1.75 million.

Lao said that the couple’s company did not win in the bidding as the government opted to buy from a Hong-Kong based corporation also distributing Sansure, "but they are complaining why are we not respecting their exclusive distributorship."

He said he met with Sansure officials on May 22 and on Monday, and asked the company to sell directly to the country.

“I made a statement—categorically expressed statement that we are no longer willing to discuss with Sansure if they go through Omnibus because they were given a chance before when the government really needed it, and they gave us a very high price,” Lao added.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque pointed out that the couple may be held liable under the special law on Anti-Profiteering and the Bayanihan Act.

Duterte said that government may be able to issue a statement on the matter in three days.

“If the NBI has the probable case, then go ahead,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag