Go bill to create medics pool for national emergencies

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go pushed yesterday for the creation of a pool of medical and health-related professionals who will help the government respond during national emergencies.

Senate Bill 1451, also known as the proposed “Medical Reserve Corps Act of 2020,” seeks to establish a group composed of all persons who have degrees in the field of medicine, nursing, medical technology, and other health-related fields but have yet to have their respective licenses to practice.

He said the increasing coronavirus disease 2019 cases “overwhelmed both private and public hospitals in the country and their medical personnel are strained by the number of COVID-19 patients and Persons Under Investigations in their facilities.”

“The lack of medical personnel in the midst of pandemic disease hinders the State’s capacity to combat the disease immediately and effectively,” he said.

If passed into law, the bill provides that members of the medical reserve corps may be called upon to assist the national government and the local government units when addressing the medical needs of the public in times of emergencies.

The mobilization will be initiated by the secretary of health, in coordination with the secretaries of of national defense, education, and interior and local government.

To maintain and enhance the level of competence and have them ready for mobilization, the bill likewise provides for retraining the members of the corps.

In case of a declaration of a state of war, state of lawless violence or state of calamity, the Department of Health may also recommend to the President the mobilization of the corps.

Under the bill, the President also has the power to order the mobilization of the corps to respond to national or local contingencies related to external and territorial defense, internal security and peace and order and/or disaster risk reduction management.

In case of mobilization, the equipment of the corps will be supplied in close coordination with the DOH and other national agencies and offices, with the end in view of achieving rapid mobilization.

There will also be established mobilization centers in each province and city, as many as needed according to the number and geographical distribution of the corps, where they will report in case of deployment.