COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
He said the increasing coronavirus disease 2019 cases “overwhelmed both private and public hospitals in the country and their medical personnel are strained by the number of COVID-19 patients and Persons Under Investigations in their facilities.”
Bong Go FB Page
Go bill to create medics pool for national emergencies
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go pushed yesterday for the creation of a pool of medical and health-related professionals who will help the government respond during national emergencies.

Senate Bill 1451, also known as the proposed “Medical Reserve Corps Act of 2020,” seeks to establish a group composed of all persons who have degrees in the field of medicine, nursing, medical technology, and other health-related fields but have yet to have their respective licenses to practice.

He said the increasing coronavirus disease 2019 cases “overwhelmed both private and public hospitals in the country and their medical personnel are strained by the number of COVID-19 patients and Persons Under Investigations in their facilities.”

“The lack of medical personnel in the midst of pandemic disease hinders the State’s capacity to combat the disease immediately and effectively,” he said.

If passed into law, the bill provides that members of the medical reserve corps may be called upon to assist the national government and the local government units when addressing the medical needs of the public in times of emergencies.

The mobilization will be initiated by the secretary of health, in coordination with the secretaries of of national defense, education, and interior and local government.

To maintain and enhance the level of competence and have them ready for mobilization, the bill likewise provides for retraining the members of the corps. 

In case of a declaration of a state of war, state of lawless violence or state of calamity, the Department of Health may also recommend to the President the mobilization of the corps. 

Under the bill, the President also has the power to order the mobilization of the corps to respond to national or local contingencies related to external and territorial defense, internal security and peace and order and/or disaster risk reduction management.

In case of mobilization, the equipment of the corps will be supplied in close coordination with the DOH and other national agencies and offices, with the end in view of achieving rapid mobilization.

There will also be established mobilization centers in each province and city, as many as needed according to the number and geographical distribution of the corps, where they will report in case of deployment.

BONG GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Next cash aid to include 5 million more households
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Around five million eligible households will be included in the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Success’ of Masagana 99 all in Imee’s head — UP researchers
By Joel Ariate Jr | 11 hours ago
True, the country exported rice, but who benefited? Farmers bore the brunt of the increasing production costs.
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Filipinos more worried about catching COVID-19 than past viruses
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Filipinos are more worried about catching COVID-19 than any other virus that has hit the country, a survey showed.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH logs 258 new COVID-19 cases as first week of re-opened economy ends
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 9,918 as of Sunday. 
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Workers without unions at most risk from 'voluntary' wage, benefit cuts amid pandemic
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"You're really laying off workers and reducing salaries now, in the middle of an emergency? These are extraordinary times...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte scouting for new DOH chief?
By Edith Regalado | 2 hours ago
President Duterte is reportedly scouting for somebody to replace Francisco Duque III as health secretary amid calls for his...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP braces for GCQ
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Police forces are bracing for more challenges in maintaining peace and order once Metro Manila and other areas transition...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte urges Muslims: Break barriers that divide us
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Muslims to be “agents of change” and to help break barriers that divide the nation...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Repatriated OFWs surpass 29,000
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
The number of repatriated overseas Filipino workers has breached the 29,000 mark.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
90% of Pinoys worried about catching COVID – SWS
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Nearly nine in 10 Filipinos worry that they or anyone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with