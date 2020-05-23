Magnitude 5.4 quake rocks Aurora; felt in 5 regions

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 11:44 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was registered at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in Aurora province in Central Luzon, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' latest update.
The quake's epicenter was located 16 kilometers southwest of the municipality of San Luis, Aurora.
Intensity VI (very strong) shaking was felt in Baler, Aurora, while Intensity V (strong) was felt in the province’s municipalities of San Luis, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora.
The quake was also felt in other parts of Region III (Central Luzon), the National Capital Region (NCR), the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region I (Ilocos Region) and Region IV-A (Calabarzon).
Phivolcs said that damages and aftershocks are expected.
The following intensities were reported.
Intensity VI (very strong)
- Baler, Aurora
Intensity V (strong)
- San Luis, Aurora
- Dipacula, Aurora
- Maria Aurora, Aurora
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
- Casiguran, Aurora
- Dingalan, Aurora
- Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija
- Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
Intensity III (weak)
- Obando, Bulacan
- Villasis, Pangasinan
- Antipolo, Rizal
- City of Paranaque
Intensity II (slightly felt)
- Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija
- Malolos City, Bulacan
- Plaridel, Bulacan
- Baguio City
- Quezon City
- City of Manila
- City of Malabon
- City of Navotas
- City of Valenzuela
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)
- Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
- Guinayangan, Quezon
- Latest
- Trending