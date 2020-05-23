COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was registered at 10:10 a.m. May 23, 2020 in Aurora province in Central Luzon.
Magnitude 5.4 quake rocks Aurora; felt in 5 regions
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 11:44 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was registered at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in Aurora province in Central Luzon, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' latest update.

The quake's epicenter was located 16 kilometers southwest of the municipality of San Luis, Aurora.

Intensity VI (very strong) shaking was felt in Baler, Aurora, while Intensity V (strong) was felt in the province’s municipalities of San Luis, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora.

The quake was also felt in other parts of Region III (Central Luzon), the National Capital Region (NCR), the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR),  Region I (Ilocos Region) and Region IV-A (Calabarzon).

Phivolcs said that damages and aftershocks are expected.

The following intensities were reported.

Intensity VI (very strong)

  • Baler, Aurora

Intensity V (strong)

  • San Luis, Aurora
  • Dipacula, Aurora
  • Maria Aurora, Aurora

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • Casiguran, Aurora
  • Dingalan, Aurora
  • Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija
  • Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity III (weak)

  • Obando, Bulacan
  • Villasis, Pangasinan
  • Antipolo, Rizal
  • City of Paranaque

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija
  • Malolos City, Bulacan
  • Plaridel, Bulacan 
  • Baguio City
  • Quezon City
  • City of Manila
  • City of Malabon
  • City of Navotas
  • City of Valenzuela

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
  • Guinayangan, Quezon

