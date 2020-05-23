Magnitude 5.4 quake rocks Aurora; felt in 5 regions

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 11:44 a.m.) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was registered at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in Aurora province in Central Luzon, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs' latest update.

The quake's epicenter was located 16 kilometers southwest of the municipality of San Luis, Aurora.

Intensity VI (very strong) shaking was felt in Baler, Aurora, while Intensity V (strong) was felt in the province’s municipalities of San Luis, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora.

The quake was also felt in other parts of Region III (Central Luzon), the National Capital Region (NCR), the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region I (Ilocos Region) and Region IV-A (Calabarzon).

Phivolcs said that damages and aftershocks are expected.

The following intensities were reported.

Intensity VI (very strong)

Baler, Aurora

Intensity V (strong)

San Luis, Aurora

Dipacula, Aurora

Maria Aurora, Aurora

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

Casiguran, Aurora

Dingalan, Aurora

Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity III (weak)

Obando, Bulacan

Villasis, Pangasinan

Antipolo, Rizal

City of Paranaque

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija

Malolos City, Bulacan

Plaridel, Bulacan

Baguio City

Quezon City

City of Manila

City of Malabon

City of Navotas

City of Valenzuela

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)