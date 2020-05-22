COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Screenshots of a mobile video showing an unidentified police officer arresting a man on his private driveway at Dasmariñas Village in Makati City on April 27, 2020.
Screengrab/Javier Salvador Parra
Spanish expat involved in scuffle with cop charged with deportation
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said it charged the Spanish national involved in an altercation with a cop at a gated Makati village with deportation.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Parra is facing deportation charges for being an undesirable alien and overstaying.

Parra figured in an altercation with Police SMSgt. Roland Madrona late April. The police attempted to arrest Parra in his home after a heated conversation on an alleged quarantine protocol violation.

After the incident, the bureau said it is looking into Parra’s immigration status.

On Friday, Morente said: “Upon investigation by our intelligence division, it was confirmed that he has failed to extend and has already overstayed his visa.”

The immigration commissioner reiterated that foreign nationals in the country should follow Philippine laws.

Those who “blatantly disregard laws and disrespect persons of authority may be considered undesirable aliens,” the bureau said.

BI also said its legal team directed Parra to file a counter-affidavit to answer the allegations against him, but “he reportedly refused to receive the notice and disregarded the requirement, which was due last May 21.”

“Our office remained open to receive his response, but he failed to submit any,” Morente said.

The immigration commissioner, meanwhile, noted that the deportation case against Parra is a separate action from possible criminal prosecution from the complaint filed by the police.

The police had filed complaints of direct assault, violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code or resistance and disobedience to person of authority, violation of Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, violation of Makati City ordinance on wearing of face mask in public areas and unjust vexation against Parra before the Makati prosecutor’s office.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION JAVIER SALVADOR PARRA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
