US chopper sale to Philippines would 'reward past abuses' — Human Rights Watch

MANILA, Philippines — Watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) opposed the United States' sale of attack helicopters worth almost $2 billion to the Philippines.

The organization, in a statement released Friday, called on US Congress to "block or delay sales" until the Philippine government "adopts major reforms to end military abuses and hold those responsible to account."

The purchase includes six Boeing multi-role combat helicopters worth $1.5 billion and six Bell attack and reconnaissance helicopters worth $450 million. All 12 helicopters come with "accompanying guided missiles, rockets, and light cannon ammunition, as well as ongoing service contracts for training, parts, and maintenance," according to HRW.

The organization raised concerns regarding what they called the Philippine military's long history of violating human rights and committing war crimes "during counter-insurgency operations against the communist New People’s Army and Moro armed groups."

They listed the crimes as: the killing of civilians, extrajudicial executions, mistreating displaced people, and random attacks. HRW added that the Philippine military has failed to hold many of those responsible for such abuses accountable.

Concerns over President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war were also raised by HRW which cited the campaign's death toll of over 5,600. The organization added that these killings have orphaned thousands of children, exposing them to the "emotional, psychological, and economic impacts of the campaign."

Philippine Embassy in US justifies arms deal

The Philippine Embassy in Washington today defended the sale, saying the country's defense modernization program has been pursued by past administrations as well. The embassy added that the defense program was critical to national security and accused "certain groups" of taking advantage of the issue to "advance their own political agenda."

"The program is critical to national security and necessary to achieving a credible defense posture. This also makes the Philippines a more robust and effective security partner for countries in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, especially at a time of traditional and emerging security challenges," the embassy said in a statement.

In November 2016, the US Department of State blocked the supposed sale of some 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippine National Police.

This came after US Sen. Ben Cardin said he would oppose the deal due to concerns on human rights violations in the Philippines.

Duterte later on canceled the shipment of firearms from the US, saying that the government would just have to look for "cheaper" and "as durable" arms.

Duterte again declared in January 2019 that the Philippines would no longer purchase arms and military equipment from the US following President Donald Trump's order prohibiting countries to enter into arms deal with China or Russia.