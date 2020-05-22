COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Barangays to continue assisting in cash aid
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Even if President Duterte has tapped soldiers and police for fund distribution, barangay or village officials would still be involved in the giving of aid to sectors affected by quarantine restrictions, Malacañang said yesterday.

“I think barangay officials won’t be out of the picture even if soldiers were asked to help in the distribution of aid. Of course, importance would be given to the fact that they know the people in their area,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

“But the President believes the process would be faster if soldiers help in the distribution of aid,” he added.

Roque said the presence of security forces could also deter the pocketing of aid funds.

Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to participate in the distribution of the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), which aims to provide emergency subsidies to households and workers sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.
The President has also directed agencies to discontinue the downloading of funds to local government units following complaints that some SAP funds have been misused.
The interior department has reported that 183 barangay officials are being investigated by the police over alleged anomalies in the distribution of aid, while 48 mayors were asked to explain why they failed to meet the deadline on the giving of subsidies.

Twelve cases have been filed while two persons have been arrested for supposed irregularities related to aid distribution.
Roque reiterated that local governments have to satisfy liquidation requirements before the second tranche of SAP could start.
“Many have liquidated, and we are awaiting word from the Office of the Executive Secretary on when it (second tranche) would start. What is important now is we provide aid to five million additional beneficiaries in the second tranche. As much as possible, those who received assistance during the first tranche would also get aid during the second tranche,” he added.
He said people who are not satisfied with the actions of their barangay chiefs in the aid distribution can relay their concerns to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

PNP, AFP welcomed

The DSWD welcomed the larger role of the PNP and the AFP in the distribution of the second tranche of the P5,000 to P8,000 emergency cash subsidy to low-income, vulnerable families.

Vicente Gregorio Tomas, DSWD-National Capital Region regional director, said military and police officers can ensure orderliness and observance of social distancing in SAP payout centers in barangays, especially in the NCR.

“The PNP and AFP are necessary to provide security and safety in all payout venues for both the 1st and 2nd tranche of SAP implementation,” Tomas said.

Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Rene Glen Paje said the DSWD could not assure SAP beneficiaries could be given the second tranche of cash within this month.

At a virtual press conference, Paje noted that the liquidation and validation process of the first tranche of the SAP cash aid for the month of April has still to begin and be completed, raising doubts that the process would be finished in the remaining days of the month.

For his part, Interior Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said they saw as good news that there was only less than one percent of the target SAP beneficiaries that have yet to get the SAP first tranche for the month of April.

“This already rated the SAP as a complete success,” he said.

Create online portal – Go

Meanwhile, Sen. Bong Go suggested the creation of an online portal containing the lists of eligible household beneficiaries of the various government assistance for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for transparency.

Go said the online portal containing the names of the beneficiaries would allow the public to check the records of the implementation of the SAP.

“This online portal will allow the public to find out the qualified recipients and would prevent duplication or individuals who received double financial assistance,” he said.

He reminded concerned agencies to be transparent and accountable to the public by showing lists of beneficiaries of COVID-19 assistance programs to ensure non-duplication of recipients.

He asked concerned government agencies about the measures they have been implementing to address reports on some beneficiaries receiving financial assistance multiple times.

In a hearing of the Senate acting as the committee of the whole with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, Go inquired what steps the DSWD has taken to prevent the distribution of assistance to the same beneficiary multiple times.

Go commended those individuals who returned emergency financial aid that they have received for having previously received assistance through another program, saying that honesty and kindheartedness are alive amid the pandemic.

“I commend very honest Filipinos who opted to return the money if they have already received assistance,” Go said.

‘Militarization’ of aid distribution

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) has objected to the transfer of responsibility to distribute the second tranche of the SAP to the PNP and AFP.

“This is full-scale militarism in the pandemic response that even the distribution of cash assistance to the poor families will be taken care of by the military and police,” the Pamalakaya said in a statement.

Another group, the Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura, said Duterte’s designating the military and the police for SAP distribution was meant to disqualify those whom they had already red-tagged from getting their share of government aid. Cecille Suerte Felipe, Allan Rainier Ronda, Romina Cabrera, Elizabeth Marcelo, Ding Cervantes

