In this April 13 photo, soldiers assist in the distribution of claim cash assistance from the Department of Tranportation to public utility vehicle drivers in Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace: Barangay officials will still be involved in SAP distribution
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay or village officials will likely still be involved in the giving of aid to sectors affected by quarantine restrictions even if President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped soldiers and police officers for the distribution efforts, Malacañang said Thursday.

"Well, I think barangay officials won't be out of the picture even if soldiers were asked to help in the distribution of aid. Of course, importance would be given to the fact that they know the people in their area," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"But the president believes the process would be faster if soldiers help in the distribution," he added.

Duterte has often looked to the uniformed services as a general solution to problems, from putting the police Special Action Force on guard duty at the New Bilibid Prison, to saying the military should take charge of the Bureau of Customs, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and water concessionaires.

Roque said the presence of security forces could also deter the pocketing of aid funds.

Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to participate in the distribution of the second tranche of the social amelioration program (SAP), which aims to provide emergency subsidies to households and workers sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has also directed agencies to discontinue the downloading of funds to local government units following complaints that some SAP funds have been misused.

The interior department has reported that 183 barangay officials are being investigated by the police over alleged anomalies in the distribution of aid while 48 mayors were asked to explain why they failed to meet the deadline on the giving of subsidies.

Twelve cases have been filed while two persons have been arrested for supposed irregularities related to aid distribution.

Roque reiterated that local governments have to satisfy liquidation requirements before the second tranche of SAP can start.

"Many have liquidated and we are awaiting word from the Office of the Executive Secretary on when it (second tranche) would start. What is important now is we provide aid to five million additional beneficiaries in the second tranche. As much as possible, those who received assistance during the first tranche would also get aid during the second tranche," he added.

Roque said people who are not satisfied with the actions of their barangay chiefs in terms of aid distribution can relay their concerns to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"Talk to your barangay captain. They are the ones preparing the second list. If you are not satisfied with the response of your barangay captain, go to DSWD because there is an appeal procedure for that," he said.

