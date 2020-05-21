DILG: 42 barangay execs face criminal raps over cash aid distribution anomalies

MANILA, Philippines — The number of barangay officials facing criminal raps over alleged anomalies in distribution of government cash aid in COVID-19 crisis has doubled in a span of three days, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

In a statement Thursday, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that as of May 20, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed criminal complaints against 42 barangay officials.

On Monday, DILG said it filed graft and violation of the Bayanihan law complaints against 23 village officials.

The Department of Justice said prosecution offices across the country will focus on cases related to SAP distribution.

Splitting

Año said that “splitting” cash aid is the most common complaint against barangay officials.

“It is clear in the law and policy of the [Department of Social Welfare] that the [Social Amelioration Program] cash aid is only for the family listed as SAP beneficiary. This is enough only for them and splitting this is strictly prohibited,” he said in Filipino.

DILG said it recorded alleged “splitting” of cash aid by following barangay officials, and in following localities:

Brgy, Capt. Gary Remoquillo, in San Pedro City Laguna

Brgy. Councilor Ma. Dely Ala, in Manito, Albay

Brgy. Batang, Irosin, Sorsogon, Punong Barangay Omar Guban, Junel Guban and health worker Girlie Prejas

Brgy. Nati, Maasin, Southern Leyte

Brgy. Jordan, Villaba, Leyte

Brgy. Luzong, Manabo, Abra

Brgy. Mariblo, San Francisco Del Monte, Quezon City

Brgy. Old Balara, Quezon City

Taking ‘cut’

Other complaints accused barangay officials of taking a cut from the cash aid.

DILG said Marcialo Mendoza of a barangay in Olongapo City is detained for asking P3,000 from a SAP beneficiary, which would be given to barangay officials.

Officers of Brgy. Feliza, Bacolod City took back P4,000 from the P6,000 aid that should be given to SAP beneficiaries. DILG identified them as Brgy. Capt. Ramon Jardin, Brgy. Secretary Stephen Jalandon, purok president Corazon Latoza and liaison officer Rose Jean Estador.

Officials of Brgy. Quimloon, Bucay, Abra, including Punong Barangay Rey Cabian are also facing complaints for “alleged conspiracy in illegally collecting their ‘share’ of cash assistance from the SAP beneficiaries.

A certain Ivor John Laug-Laug Casinas of Bansalan, Davao del Sur was also arrested for soliciting money from SAP beneficiaries, the department added.

Nepotism

The DILG is also filing complaints over allegations of nepotism.

Brgy. 11 Zone 2 District 1 Chairman Leonardo Recto, of Tondo, Manila, was accused of picking his close friends and relatives to receive SAP.

“A barangay secretary and a barangay treasurer in Tallungan, Aparri, Cagayan are also facing charges for allegedly including themselves among the SAP beneficiaries when they are disqualified from the SAP since they are local government officials,” DILG added.

DILG Undersecretary Jonbbathan Malaya said that the PNP has processed complaints from 374 people against 166 suspects from April 1 to May 19.