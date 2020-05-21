Recoveries reach 3,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines jump to 13,434

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:54 p.m.) — The number of patients in the Philippines who have survived the coronavirus disease reached the 3000-level Thursday following the announcement of 68 more recoveries.

Total recoveries accounted for 22% of the nation’s confirmed cases, which stood at 13,434.

“Many of you are wondering why we have a relatively low recovery rate. That’s because our current recoveries are based on strict definition that confirmed COVID-19 positive patients need to have repeat RT-PCR tests,” Dr. Beverly Ho, OIC director for DOH’s health promotion and communication service said.

Of the 213 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, 46% were logged in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. Another 46% of the additional infections were recorded in Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—while 8% were spread out across the country.

The DOH said there were four new virus-related deaths in the country. This raised the fatality count to 846.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the Philippines was already dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 infections. He classified the first three imported cases in the country as the “first wave” of infections.

Medical experts and even disagreed with Duque’s pronouncement, saying the country is still dealing with the first wave of COVID-19 infections because the epidemic curve has not yet flattened.

A day after he told senators that a second wave is here, Duque told House lawmakers that the country is dealing with the “first major wave of community transmission.”

Latest data showed that the number of individuals tested for the coronavirus stood at 207,823. A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end of May and 50,000 by end-June.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported 106,000 new coronavirus cases—the most in a single day since the outbreak began. More than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases have been registered since the outbreak began in China last December.

Global deaths from the pandemic stood at 328,115. — with report from Agence France-Presse