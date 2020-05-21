COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
James Echeves, 39, catches his breath ten hours into a walk home from work on a highway in Manila on May 20, 2020. The printing press worker went to collect his pay cheque and began his return trip at 5 am as public transportation is still banned in the Philippine capital despite the easing of two months of measures imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Recoveries reach 3,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines jump to 13,434
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:54 p.m.) — The number of patients in the Philippines who have survived the coronavirus disease reached the 3000-level Thursday following the announcement of 68 more recoveries. 

Total recoveries accounted for 22% of the nation’s confirmed cases, which stood at 13,434.

“Many of you are wondering why we have a relatively low recovery rate. That’s because our current recoveries are based on strict definition that confirmed COVID-19 positive patients need to have repeat RT-PCR tests,” Dr. Beverly Ho, OIC director for DOH’s health promotion and communication service said. 

Of the 213 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, 46% were logged in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. Another 46% of the additional infections were recorded in Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—while 8% were spread out across the country. 

The DOH said there were four new virus-related deaths in the country. This raised the fatality count to 846. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the Philippines was already dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 infections. He classified the first three imported cases in the country as the “first wave” of infections. 

Medical experts and even disagreed with Duque’s pronouncement, saying the country is still dealing with the first wave of COVID-19 infections because the epidemic curve has not yet flattened. 

A day after he told senators that a second wave is here, Duque told House lawmakers that the country is dealing with the “first major wave of community transmission.”

Latest data showed that the number of individuals tested for the coronavirus stood at 207,823. A target of 30,000 tests per day has been set for the end of May and 50,000 by end-June. 

The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported 106,000 new coronavirus cases—the most in a single day since the outbreak began. More than 4.9 million COVID-19 cases have been registered since the outbreak began in China last December.

Global deaths from the pandemic stood at 328,115. — with report from Agence France-Presse

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 21, 2020 - 4:23pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

May 21, 2020 - 4:23pm

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III concedes that the Philippines is still in first major wave of COVID-19 community transmission.

May 21, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Department of Health reports 213 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 13,434.

Sixty-eight people have recovered four died.

May 21, 2020 - 11:49am

Walt Disney World in Florida cracks open its doors, offering dining and shopping to masked customers but leaving the beloved rides closed, as the state begins to slowly get back to business after a coronavirus lockdown.

As the park welcomed people to the Disney Springs shopping strip in Orlando, the new reality of life in the COVID-19 era was stark.

Parking was limited, barriers have been erected to encourage social distancing, visiting hours have been reduced and staffers repeatedly disinfected high-touch surfaces. — AFP 

May 21, 2020 - 10:27am

According to the latest real-time tally of Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,550,959 cases, the Baltimore-based school reports. — AFP

May 21, 2020 - 7:13am

More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally.

The virus has killed 325,232 people in 196 countries and infected 4,943,050, according to the tally based on official sources at 1900 GMT Wednesday.

Of those infected, at least 1,827,200 are now considered recovered. — AFP

