Garin pushes for expanded COVID-19 testing

MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin yesterday pushed for the expansion of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing by the Department of Health (DOH).

Garin also slammed DOH officials for failure to conduct mass testing during the two-month enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a privilege speech during a virtual plenary session, the lawmaker also called out the DOH for passing the burden of testing workers to the private sector.

The former health chief proposed that the government procure testing kits directly from manufacturers at a price range from P800 to P900 per kit.

Garin also asked the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to cover the processing fee amounting to P500 in public hospitals and P700 in private hospitals.

Lastly, the lawmaker also pushed for the grant of performance incentives to all testing centers amounting to P100 per realtime-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test conducted, to be sourced from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Rapid test kits ‘inaccurate’

Seven medical societies and one health advocacy group yesterday opposed the use of rapid antibody test kits (RTKs) for the COVID-19 as a clearance for workers to return to work.

At a press briefing, Philippine Society of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) president Issa Alejandria said they do not recommend the use of RTKs because these do not accurately tell if an individual is infected with the coronavirus or not.

“We reviewed the evidence and we think that there’s no added value in requiring rapid antibody testing for clearance to work among workers without symptoms, without history of direct contact or exposure to a suspect, probable or confirmed case,” Alejandria said.

She added that at present, available RTKs only detect whether or not a person has antibodies but “it does not tell you whether that antibody is high enough to be protective or to neutralize the virus.”

She maintained that the “sensitivity or the yield of the capacity” of RTKs is “very low at about 20 percent.” Of this figure, some two out of three will be false positive, a result that wrongly indicates a particular condition.

These RTKs can also generate false negative results.

In a statement, the groups said they are “deeply concerned about the high level of inaccuracies of the rapid antibody test, particularly the high prevalence of ‘false positives.’”

“As an example, when the test reports a false positive result, the worker is unnecessarily forced to self-isolate. After this, healthcare workers are forced to do contact tracing at a time when they are already undermanned at the frontline,” the statement reads.

Once contact tracing is completed, those who came into contact with the worker are then required to get quarantined unnecessarily.

Instead of conducting RTKs, as now required by some local government units and government agencies, the groups recommend what they consider as the “cheapest and most accurate test for fitness to return to work – the 14-day test.”

‘Very alarming’

The impact of this pandemic to employers is “very alarming,” according to Philippine College of Occupational Medicine (PCOM) president Phil Pangilinan.

“Companies that are trying to recover from economic devastation are forced to suffer further by paying for costly and potentially misleading tests. RTKs have its advantages, disadvantages and limitations,” Pangilinan said.

He pointed out that these tests do not detect the virus, “thus, it is not recommended as a screening tool for early infection, let alone used to screen workers prior to return to work in the workplace.”

As part of the testing protocols for COVID-19, all results generated by RTKs must be submitted to confirmatory tests using the RT-PCR tests.

Alejandria said “cost-effective strategies” in combatting the virus are physical distancing, face mask, hand washing, cough etiquette, prohibition of spitting in public, having proper ventilation, regular cleaning of toilet pantries and daily symptom screening by a safety officer.

“Since there is still no effective vaccine and effective cure, the most effective intervention for now are these non-pharmacologic interventions… which are the minimum health standards,” she added.

Aside from the PSMID and PCOM, these positions were also taken by the Philippine College of Physicians, Philippine Society of General and Internal Medicine, Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Philippine Society of Public Health Physicians, Philippine Medical Association and Action for Economic Reforms.

DOH probes ‘vertical transmission’

Meanwhile, the DOH is now looking into news reports of newborns who have tested positive for COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said yesterday.

At a press briefing, Vergeire noted that there is currently no scientific evidence of “vertical transmission” of COVID-19 where an infected mother passes the virus to her child while still in the womb.

“If there are news reports on this, we have to look for evidence if the infant is really infected with COVID-19 and how the baby got the virus,” she said.

Vergeire maintained that they have to look into the medical history of the mother and the “circumstances surrounding the child birth.”

Last Monday, it was reported that a baby was born at a birthing center in Toledo City in Cebu last May 12, but a few hours later had difficulty breathing and was brought to the Toledo City Hospital.

The baby was found to have pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

Vergeire said an infant could contract the virus due to exposure to an infected mother, but not necessarily through vertical transmission.

She underscored the need for mothers to strictly observe infection prevention and control measures, like frequent hand washing and cleansing of the breasts.

Vergeire also urged mothers or anyone in the family to wear masks if they have cough and colds to protect the child.

‘Expanded targeted testing’

The government is carrying out “expanded targeted testing,” not “mass testing,” Malacañang said yesterday, as it maintained that it is “physically impossible” to test all Filipinos for COVID-19.

“The term should be ‘expanded targeted testing’ OK? No country in the world tests all their citizens. So the term ‘mass testing’ is wrong,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque noted that in the Philippines, people required to undergo tests include those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, those who traveled to other countries, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and those who had close contact with individuals that tested positive for the virus.

He said the country aims to comply with the global benchmarks of testing one to two percent of the population or up to 10 percent for areas considered as epicenters of the disease. Sheila Crisostomo, Alexis Romero