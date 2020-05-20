COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In view of this, Sen. Bong Go filed Senate Bill No. 1259 or the “Mandatory Quarantine Facilities Act of 2020,” which mandates the establishment of quarantine facilities in every region in the country strategically located near a Department of Health (DOH)-managed public hospital.
Boy Santos
Mandatory quarantine facilities in every region urged
(The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As quarantine protocols and physical distancing measures are crucial in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as other health emergencies, there is a need for the country to be more proactive in preparing for future possible pandemics.

In view of this, Sen. Bong Go filed Senate Bill No. 1259 or the “Mandatory Quarantine Facilities Act of 2020,” which mandates the establishment of quarantine facilities in every region in the country strategically located near a Department of Health (DOH)-managed public hospital.

The chair of the Senate committee on health and demography explained that it is crucial for every locality or region to have its own quarantine site to accommodate high-risk individuals suspected of having an infectious disease.

In the explanatory note of his proposed measure, Go cited World Health Organization guidelines and recommendations in combatting pandemics, stating that “isolating persons who have or may have been exposed to a serious contagious or infectious disease is a long-established public health strategy in order to prevent transmission.”

“This isolation mechanism should be part of the standard precautions that should be taken to prevent the spread of any infectious disease,” Go further said, adding that with the continuing emergence of infectious diseases, “there is a pressing need to establish quarantine facilities in the country.”

If passed into law, SB 1259 will establish quarantine facilities in every region designed for patients suspected to be infected or colonized with epidemiologically important pathogens that can be transmitted by airborne or droplet transmission or by physical contact.

The proposed facilities will also be fully equipped to include the needs of quarantined individuals, including adequate food, clothing, means of communication and competent medical care.

To ensure the accessibility of the quarantine facilities to healthcare establishments, the bill proposes that their location be easily accessible from a DOH hospital and strategically located to ensure the safety of the community. The location will be identified by the DOH in close coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the local government unit (LGU) concerned.

The DPWH, in coordination with LGUs, will be in charge of the construction of quarantine facilities, formulation of building specifications based on standards, issuances and other guidelines. Meanwhile, the DOH will be primarily responsible for the operation, supervision and management of these facilities.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI arrests internet personality Francis Leo Marcos
9 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested internet personality Francis Leo Marcos over violation of the optometry...
Headlines
fbfb
'Provisional' ABS-CBN franchise proposal dropped; House to tackle bills on 25-year grant
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The House will tackle proposals for a 25-year legislative franchise—instead of the five-month provisional one that it...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 224 more COVID-19 cases as total hits 12,942
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Department of Health said 78% of the newly-recorded infections nationwide were logged in Metro Manila, which is now...
Headlines
fbfb
Calida declines to attend Senate hearing on ABS-CBN anew, cites 'sub judice'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida has again declined to attend the Senate hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise, saying issues...
Headlines
fbfb
'Sub judice' not valid ground to skip congressional hearing, Pangilinan says
9 hours ago
“Using such a reason that there is a pending case to evade or avoid a congressional hearing is unacceptable,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Philippines may soon tax Netflix, other digital platforms
By Delon Porcalla | 49 minutes ago
The national government is determining how to tax apps and social media networks, including the popular streaming service...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
LGUs directed to identify families left out of SAP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 49 minutes ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has given local government units until tomorrow to identify the households...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Garin pushes for expanded COVID-19 testing
By Edu Punay | 49 minutes ago
Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin yesterday pushed for the expansion of coronavirus disease 2019 testing by the Department of H...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
160 PSG positive for COVID-19
By Christina Mendez | 49 minutes ago
At least 160 personnel of the Presidential Security Group have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 based on the...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
No TRO from SC; ABS-CBN to remain off air
By Evelyn Macairan | 49 minutes ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. yesterday failed to secure a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court that could have...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with