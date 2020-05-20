Mandatory quarantine facilities in every region urged

MANILA, Philippines — As quarantine protocols and physical distancing measures are crucial in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as other health emergencies, there is a need for the country to be more proactive in preparing for future possible pandemics.

In view of this, Sen. Bong Go filed Senate Bill No. 1259 or the “Mandatory Quarantine Facilities Act of 2020,” which mandates the establishment of quarantine facilities in every region in the country strategically located near a Department of Health (DOH)-managed public hospital.

The chair of the Senate committee on health and demography explained that it is crucial for every locality or region to have its own quarantine site to accommodate high-risk individuals suspected of having an infectious disease.

In the explanatory note of his proposed measure, Go cited World Health Organization guidelines and recommendations in combatting pandemics, stating that “isolating persons who have or may have been exposed to a serious contagious or infectious disease is a long-established public health strategy in order to prevent transmission.”

“This isolation mechanism should be part of the standard precautions that should be taken to prevent the spread of any infectious disease,” Go further said, adding that with the continuing emergence of infectious diseases, “there is a pressing need to establish quarantine facilities in the country.”

If passed into law, SB 1259 will establish quarantine facilities in every region designed for patients suspected to be infected or colonized with epidemiologically important pathogens that can be transmitted by airborne or droplet transmission or by physical contact.

The proposed facilities will also be fully equipped to include the needs of quarantined individuals, including adequate food, clothing, means of communication and competent medical care.

To ensure the accessibility of the quarantine facilities to healthcare establishments, the bill proposes that their location be easily accessible from a DOH hospital and strategically located to ensure the safety of the community. The location will be identified by the DOH in close coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the local government unit (LGU) concerned.

The DPWH, in coordination with LGUs, will be in charge of the construction of quarantine facilities, formulation of building specifications based on standards, issuances and other guidelines. Meanwhile, the DOH will be primarily responsible for the operation, supervision and management of these facilities.