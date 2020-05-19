CHED requests free access to online educational resources for students

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has asked the National Telecommunications Commission to provide students free access to online educational materials while the country continues to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said CHED sought for zero-rated internet access, which will allow users access to websites and services without incurring data charges.

Duterte said free access to online educational resources will help students adjust to flexible learning approaches.

CHED has also taken steps to “assess the existing IT infrastructure of higher education institutions to determine connectivity preparedness, the requirement to enhanced flexible learning and the deployment or implementation of learning management systems and online educational resources,” the president’s report read.

Under the guidelines approved by the government’s coronavirus task force, HEIs using full online education can open classes anytime, while those utilizing flexible learning can begin anytime in August 2020.

Universities and colleges using face-to-face mode can open the academic year not earlier than Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine.

The government also urged private tertiary education institutions to change their academic calendar and move the opening of classes to August.

Lockdowns put in place to stem the spread of the virus that has already infected 12,718 people in the country shuttered schools across the archipelago. — Gaea Katreena Cabico