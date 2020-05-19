Spraying individuals with chemical disinfectants does more harm than good, NGO says

MANILA, Philippines — An environmental health group Tuesday called on establishments to cease spraying coronavirus disinfectants on individuals, especially those not wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), saying that such a practice could do more harm than good.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, nonprofit the EcoWaste Coalition cautioned establishments against the practice, citing a World Health Organization advisory that said “spraying disinfectants can result in risks to the eyes, respiratory or skin irritation and the resulting health effects.”

Separate advisories issued by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) have also called for an end to the practice.

“We urge concerned establishments to act on the health warning issued by the authorities and dismantle booths that are still being used to spray chemical disinfectants on individuals wearing casual clothes, especially in places where people go to buy essential goods,” said Thony Dizon, Chemical Safety Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.

In an earlier memorandum dated April 10, the DOH said: “There are limited evidence-based studies to show that chemicals used for surface disinfectants intended to eliminate the human coronavirus would have the same efficacy when applied in the ambient environment or in humans.

Likewise, in an advisory issued last April 18, the DILG directed local governments to prohibit the use of disinfection tents, misting chambers or sanitation booths for those not wearing protective equipment.

"Spraying or fogging of certain chemicals, such as formaldehyde, chlorine-based agents or quaternary ammonium compounds, is not recommended due to adverse health effects on workers in facilities where these methods have been utilized [while] spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is also not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris,” the WHO added.

In an earlier statement in April, the group also highlighted that hand hygiene—washing and disinfecting hands often—and facilities to make it easier to do are still the best defense against the novel coronavirus, citing advisories from both the World Health Organization and the health department. — Franco Luna