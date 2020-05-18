COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP-Highway Patrol Group officers man a checkpoint on EDSA in Quezon City in this undated file photo.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
Palace: Employers should understand workers' transportation challenges
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippine — Employers are not required to test their workers for the coronavirus disease but should not take it against their employees if they fail to report for duty because public transportation is not available, Malacañang said Monday.

Some companies have required their employees to report to their offices after the government had decided to ease quarantine restrictions in majority of the areas in the country.

However, some workers in areas under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine had difficulties going to their work places because all modes of mass transportation are still not allowed.

Those who can go to their offices will be screened for coronavirus symptoms, according to the protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH)

"Based on the guidelines issued by the DOH (Department of Health), employers are not required to provide COVID testing but there are initiatives by the private sector to test their members. They will also test their employees who will return to work using rapid testing kits," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Asked about the difficulties experienced by workers who do not have their own car, Roque insisted that employers should provide shuttle services to their employees.

"While we have partially reopened the economy, it is the obligation of employers to provide them free rides or quarters in places where they work. If they can't, they should not require them to report for work yet," Roque said.  

"I don't think (it's the fault of workers) because the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) has said that companies should provide their workers shuttle services or accommodations in areas near their factories or place of business. If transportation is not available, I don’t think that can be taken against the employee," he added.

Roque said it would be difficult for employees to justify their absence if the company provides them with shuttle services.

"What is important is we observe minimum health standards... Wear face mask, stay healthy...wash your hands. observe social distancing. I think these would allow us to manage risks," he added.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE HARRY ROQUE MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
PNP chief Archie Gamboa confirmed that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas would retain his current post owing to his work in police...
Headlines
fbfb
House recalls approval of ABS-CBN provisional franchise
4 hours ago
"I'm hoping whatever our provision is, I am not making a stand at this point in time. I am for a hearing, let's listen to...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
15 hours ago
Headlines
Uson: 'Fake news' post under NBI probe an 'honest mistake'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
"It was a mistake. The photo was an honest mistake," OWWA Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson said.
Headlines
fbfb
Citing looming job losses and public's information needs, ABS-CBN reiterates plea to stop NTC order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“If this severe financial hemorrhage is not stopped, ABS-CBN may be constrained to eventually let go of workers, reduce...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
JTF COVID Shield: Eased quarantine is for the economy, not 'for leisure'
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“If you are just buying garlic, onions, tomatoes or other things that you can buy in your area, don't go to Metro Manila,”...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace: DILG 'not exerting extra effort' in pushing for charter change
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the DILG's priority is to respond to COVID-19 but also said that pushing for charter...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
'Not sent back to cops': DOJ sets preliminary probe into homicide complaint over Ragos slay
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The preliminary investigation into the homicide complaint filed against a Quezon City police officer for killing ex-soldier...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Coast Guard: 1 of 8 OFWs who left quarantine facilities found
6 hours ago
In a statement Monday, Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said OFWs will be arrested and will face charges for violating...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,718
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 315,023 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with