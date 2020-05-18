Palace: Employers should understand workers' transportation challenges

MANILA, Philippine — Employers are not required to test their workers for the coronavirus disease but should not take it against their employees if they fail to report for duty because public transportation is not available, Malacañang said Monday.

Some companies have required their employees to report to their offices after the government had decided to ease quarantine restrictions in majority of the areas in the country.

However, some workers in areas under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine had difficulties going to their work places because all modes of mass transportation are still not allowed.

Those who can go to their offices will be screened for coronavirus symptoms, according to the protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH)

"Based on the guidelines issued by the DOH (Department of Health), employers are not required to provide COVID testing but there are initiatives by the private sector to test their members. They will also test their employees who will return to work using rapid testing kits," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Asked about the difficulties experienced by workers who do not have their own car, Roque insisted that employers should provide shuttle services to their employees.

"While we have partially reopened the economy, it is the obligation of employers to provide them free rides or quarters in places where they work. If they can't, they should not require them to report for work yet," Roque said.

"I don't think (it's the fault of workers) because the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) has said that companies should provide their workers shuttle services or accommodations in areas near their factories or place of business. If transportation is not available, I don’t think that can be taken against the employee," he added.

Roque said it would be difficult for employees to justify their absence if the company provides them with shuttle services.

"What is important is we observe minimum health standards... Wear face mask, stay healthy...wash your hands. observe social distancing. I think these would allow us to manage risks," he added.