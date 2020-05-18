Criminal raps filed vs 23 barangay execs over anomalies in cash aid distribution

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government will file criminal complaints against 23 barangay officials for alleged anomalies in the distribution of government’s cash aid program in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the criminal complaints against the barangay officials before the Department of Justice.

The complaints alleged of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Twelve complaints have been filed against them, while four more will be filed in the following days, the Interior chief added.

There are also 110 barangay officials under “case build-up” after the department receive 318 complainants nationwide, Año added.

The complaints cover punong barangays, barangay kagawads, barangay treasurers, barangay secretaries, barangay employees, purok leaders and even social workers, DILG added.

Año noted that the release of the 2nd tranche of the Social Amelioration Program will happen soon. He vowed that the police will look into the reports of anomalies so the public will not suffer anymore.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, for his part, said that the anomalies involve “splitting, falsification of the masterlist, getting a ‘cut’ or ‘tara’ from the SAP beneficiaries.”

President Rodrigo Duterte said early May that the government will hand out a cash reward of P30,000 to those who will report local officials who pocket government aid meant for the poor.

It is unclear where the funds for the reward will be sourced.

The DILG tapped the PNP-CIDG to look into reports of corruption among local officials. — Kristine Joy Patag