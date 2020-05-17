COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken March 23, 2020 shows the House of Representatives in a special session to tackle proposed measures to grant President Rodrigo Duterte with additional powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
Palace: Cash aid for GCQ areas possible if Congress OKs more funding
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Households in areas where quarantine measures have been relaxed can receive aid if Congress passes a supplemental budget to fund the government's social amelioration program (SAP), Malacañang said Sunday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the existing budget for the SAP will not be enough to cover all areas that are under quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

He noted that the government had intended to distribute the second tranche of aid only to areas that are still under the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"Because the P205-billion funding is limited and because we have given assistance to 23 million (households), not just 18 million for the first tranche, of course there won't be enough funds for the second tranche if we give aid to everyone," Roque told radio station dzBB in Filipino last Saturday.

"The question now is whether we have enough funds that can be realigned (for coronavirus response). If we have, then there is no problem. If we don't have enough funds and the leadership of the Senate, especially Senate President Tito Sotto, wants everyone to receive aid, then we need to pass a supplemental budget," he added.

Asked whether areas that are under the more lenient general community quarantine (GCQ) would be given subsidies once the government finds funding sources, Roque replied: "Yes. For now, only those in areas that are under ECQ or MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) are assured of aid."

"The message of the president is, in his heart, he wants everyone to be given aid. We will see if it can be done, if we can find (sources) of revenue," he added.

Economic managers have noted that the government could not have a supplemental budget if it has not identified sources of funds.

The government has placed Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon under ECQ last March to contain the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 12,000 people nationwide. Under ECQ, public transportation is suspended and only essential sectors like those involved in food production and health services are allowed to operate. 

Shift to General Community Quarantine

The Duterte administration started easing quarantine restrictions this month, placing majority of the country's provinces and cities under GCQ to allow the economy to reopen graqdually. Under GCQ, selected businesses can resume operations and some forms of public transportation are permitted but at a reduced capacity.

Only the cities of Cebu and Mandaue in the Visayas remain under ECQ. Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales and Angeles City - which have been labeled as "transitioning high-risk areas" - have been placed under MECQ, a more lenient form of ECQ where restrictions on some industries, private transportation, and gatherings are eased. The government classifies areas according to their number of coronavirus cases and their capacity to provide critical health care.

Last Friday, Roque announced that President Rodrigo Duterte would seek a supplemental budget to bankroll the second tranche of the emergency aid program for sectors sidelined by the quarantine.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno had cited the need for a supplemental budget, saying it would allow the government to create jobs at a time when the economy is being battered by the pandemic.

Roque said the memorandum on the second tranche of the SAP is expected to be released "anytime now."

"We have to start in areas under ECQ. If we find funds for everyone, it (distribution of aid to GCQ areas) would follow," the Palace spokesman said.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE SOCIAL AMELIORATION PROGRAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malls allowed to partially open
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Malls located in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine have been allowed to partially reopen but were reminded...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholics reminded: Don’t forget donations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Just like any other institution affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Catholic Church is also experiencing...
Headlines
fbfb
Respect House discretion on ABS-CBN franchise bill — Speaker
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has asked senators to respect the discretion and actions of the House of Representatives on the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE: Returning OFWs may avail of P20,000 assistance
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Returning overseas Filipino worker may avail of some P20,000 in assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment to...
Headlines
fbfb
Lapid bill seeks monthly social pension for PWDs
By Franco Luna | A few seconds ago
Under Senate Bill No. 1506, all indigent PWDs, as verified and certified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Photo of journalist 'helping NPA' is actually from a safety training seminar in 2013
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"It is utterly shameless but dangerous that a historic media safety training aimed at protecting and ensuring the safety of...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Media urged to be mindful of suspects' rights during interviews
5 hours ago
"[W]e are concerned that media, by interviewing arrestees without their counsel present, may find themselves abetting possible...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Ambo' hardly moving, seen to weaken into low pressure area by Monday
8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ambo (International name Vongfong) is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area within the next 12 to...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Cebu, Mandaue still under ECQ
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Cebu City and the nearby Mandaue City will remain under strictest quarantine since the number of cases of coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Duterte back in Davao after 2 months at Malacañang
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
President Duterte finally came home for the weekend yesterday afternoon after more than two months due to the community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with