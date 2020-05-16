COVID-19 cases climb to 12,305 in 'Ambo'-ravaged Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:36 p.m.) — There are now 12,305 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country after the Department of Health on Saturday announced 214 more infections.

The local COVID-19 death toll rose to 817 after 11 new fatalities were reported by the Health department, while the recovery tally is now 2,561 with the addition of 101 survivors of the respiratory disease.

These brought the total number of active cases in the Philippines to 8,927.

1,695 confirmed cases were seen this week overall on top of the 10,610 recorded cases as of last Saturday.

Since Sunday, 113 were reported to have succumbed to the respiratory disease as 719 recovered from it.

The past week saw a daily average of 242 new cases, 16 deaths and 102 recoveries.

Although it weakened into tropical storm, “Ambo” continued to lash parts of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains after tearing through northern Quezon province on Friday.

It forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, raising concerns on the enforcement of physical distancing and other health protocols that are supposed to guard people against COVID-19.

Over 4.33 million cases of the coronavirus, including almost 300,000 deaths, have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

The new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and has since killed 302,418 people out of the 4.4 million infected worldwide.