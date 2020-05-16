COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A pedestrian crosses EDSA corner Kamuning amid heavy rain caused by tropical cyclone “Ambo” on May 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases climb to 12,305 in 'Ambo'-ravaged Philippines
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:36 p.m.) — There are now 12,305 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country after the Department of Health on Saturday announced 214 more infections.

The local COVID-19 death toll rose to 817 after 11 new fatalities were reported by the Health department, while the recovery tally is now 2,561 with the addition of 101 survivors of the respiratory disease.

These brought the total number of active cases in the Philippines to 8,927.

1,695 confirmed cases were seen this week overall on top of the 10,610 recorded cases as of last Saturday.

Since Sunday, 113 were reported to have succumbed to the respiratory disease as 719 recovered from it.

The past week saw a daily average of 242 new cases, 16 deaths and 102 recoveries.

Although it weakened into tropical storm, “Ambo” continued to lash parts of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains after tearing through northern Quezon province on Friday. 

It forced tens of thousands to flee their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, raising concerns on the enforcement of physical distancing and other health protocols that are supposed to guard people against COVID-19. 

Over 4.33 million cases of the coronavirus, including almost 300,000 deaths, have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

The new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and has since killed 302,418 people out of the 4.4 million infected worldwide.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catholics reminded: Don’t forget donations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Just like any other institution affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Catholic Church is also experiencing...
Headlines
fbfb
Respect House discretion on ABS-CBN franchise bill — Speaker
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has asked senators to respect the discretion and actions of the House of Representatives on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Criminal, admin cases filed vs Sinas, 18 others
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila’s top policeman, five other police generals and at least a dozen others have been slapped with criminal...
Headlines
fbfb
Live updates: Tropical storm Ambo
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow our updates on "Ambo" here.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
Latest
5 hours ago
DOT launches online survey to help define ‘new normal’ in travel
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Friday launched an online survey to help determine the "new normal" of travel and tourism i...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Geopolitical tussles seen in next week’s World Health Assembly
By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 6 hours ago
A pesky pandemic that a novel coronavirus wrought will overlook anticipated policy reform and geopolitical efforts of countries...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Ambo' weakens to tropical storm, now over Ilocos Sur
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
"Ambo" continues to weaken and is now over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz in Ilocos Sur, according to state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
‘Yolanda Jr.’ levels infrastructure in Eastern Samar
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo has caused infrastructure and agricultural damage “worse than Super Typhoon Yolanda” in 2013 as it...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Police visibility increased in shift to GCQ
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Despite the easing of quarantine restrictions in most parts of the country today, there will be no letup in the enforcement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with