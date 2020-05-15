More areas under Signal No. 3 as ‘Ambo’ moves through Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters placed more areas in Luzon under storm signals as Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) continued to move through the country’s main island with violent winds and heavy rains.

The typhoon—the first to hit the Philippines this year—forced tens of tens of thousands to flee their homes at a time when the country is put under lockdown, complicating the government’s response to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.

Related Stories Live updates: Typhoon Ambo

“‘Yung makakapal na kaulapan ay nailipat na pa-hilaga halos, pa-northwest patungo sa northern and central Luzon and portions of southern Luzon, kasama ang Metro Manila,” PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez said.

At 10 a.m., the eye of “Ambo” was located in the vicinity of Catanauan town in Quezon. Moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, it is approaching the Northern Quezon-Laguna area.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gusts of up to 165 kph.

PAGASA said its eyewall—a powerful part of a tropical cyclone—is unleashing “destructive winds and heavy to intense rainfall” over the northern portion of Bondoc Peninsula in southern Quezon.

It made six landfalls between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning: San Policarpio in Eastern Samar, Dalupiri Island and Capul Island in Northern Samar, Ticao Island and Burias Island in Masbate and San Andres in Quezon.

Weather forecasters raised tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 3 (Winds between 121 kph and 170 kph in at least 18 hours)

Quezon including Polillo Island

Rizal

Laguna

Southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Licab, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal,Bongabon, General Mamerto Natividad, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan, Palayan, Laur, Gabaldon, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan, General Tinio)

Eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose Del Monte)

Western portion of Camarines Norte (Sana Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Pacale, Labo)

Extreme western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona)

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours)

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Pampanga

Tarlac

La Union

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Camarines Norte

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bulacan

Burias Island

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem)

Western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Naga, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili)

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph in at least 36 hours)

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Zambales

Bataan

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Rest of Camarines Sur

Northern portion of mainland Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Milagros, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo)

Ticao Island

Rainfall outlook

Weather forecasters said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over will be experienced Bicol region, Quezon, Aurora and Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino today.

By Saturday, residents of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Nueva Ecija will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslide may happen in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

It added that risky for all types of sea vessels over the seaboards of areas under TCWS.

Forecast positions

Saturday morning: In the vicinity of Sigay, Ilocos Sur

Sunday morning: 75 km northwest of Calayan, Cagayan

Monday morning: 375 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

Tuesday morning: 1,595 km northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico