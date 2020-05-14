Philippines adds 258 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 11,876

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:42 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 11,876 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 258 new infections.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila recorded the most number of new cases with 188. Six percent of the new infections were logged in Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—while the remaining 21% were spread out across the archipelago.

Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine beginning May 16 to further slow the spread of the virus.

DOH also reported that 86 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, pushing the number of COVID-19 survivors to 2,337. Total recoveries currently account for around 20% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 18 additional fatalities were registered, raising the death toll to 790.

The agency also reported that 2,165 health workers in the country have contracted COVID-19. Of the number, 737 have recovered, while 35 have died.

To date, there are 29 accredited laboratories capable of processing samples. The number of individuals tested for COVID-19 stood at 182,412.

Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) is currently lashing parts of Eastern Visayas and Bicol region with violent winds and heavy rains. The first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—which will hit areas under varying levels of quarantine—is complicating the government’s effort to fight COVID-19.

The typhoon already forced the evacuation to temporary shelters of thousands who were told to stay home during the pandemic.

WHO: COVID-19 may never go away

The World Health Organization said the new coronavirus may never be wiped out entirely and people around the world will have to learn to live with it.

“This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away,” Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said.

The virus first emerged in central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since killed 297,108 people out of the 4.3 million infected worldwide. — with report from Agence France Presse