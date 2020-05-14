Philippines adds 258 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 11,876

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:42 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 11,876 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 258 new infections.
Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila recorded the most number of new cases with 188. Six percent of the new infections were logged in Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—while the remaining 21% were spread out across the archipelago.
Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine beginning May 16 to further slow the spread of the virus.
DOH also reported that 86 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, pushing the number of COVID-19 survivors to 2,337. Total recoveries currently account for around 20% of the country’s confirmed cases.
But 18 additional fatalities were registered, raising the death toll to 790.
The agency also reported that 2,165 health workers in the country have contracted COVID-19. Of the number, 737 have recovered, while 35 have died.
To date, there are 29 accredited laboratories capable of processing samples. The number of individuals tested for COVID-19 stood at 182,412.
Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) is currently lashing parts of Eastern Visayas and Bicol region with violent winds and heavy rains. The first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year—which will hit areas under varying levels of quarantine—is complicating the government’s effort to fight COVID-19.
The typhoon already forced the evacuation to temporary shelters of thousands who were told to stay home during the pandemic.
WHO: COVID-19 may never go away
The World Health Organization said the new coronavirus may never be wiped out entirely and people around the world will have to learn to live with it.
“This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away,” Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said.
The virus first emerged in central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since killed 297,108 people out of the 4.3 million infected worldwide. — with report from Agence France Presse
The Department of Health reports 258 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 11,876.
There are 86 new recoveries and 18 new fatalities.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 294,199 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Wednesday.
At least 4,305,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,473,700 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 145 new recoveries from the infectious COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,251.
An additional 268 cases (165 in NCR, 58 in Region 7 and 45 in other areas) were also recorded, raising the total of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 11,618.
Meanwhile, the 21 new deaths reported by the DOH bring the national toll to 772.
A UN report says deaths from preventable disease in children under five could rise by almost 45% over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic diverts scarce health resources in developing countries.
Poorer nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America could see an additional 1.2 million infants die over the period, according to the study published by The Lancet Global Health. — AFP
The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 290,000 lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.
In total, 290,477 deaths have been registered, with Europe accounting for 159,205 of them. The United States is the worst-affected country with 82,105 deaths, followed by Britain (32,692), Italy (30,911), France (26,991) and Spain (26,920). — AFP
