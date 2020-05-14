COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At 4 a.m., the eye of “Ambo” was located 230 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar bearing maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of up to 185 kph.
Joint Typhoon Warning Center
Parts of Samar, Bicol under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Ambo approaches land
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 8:03am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:55 a.m.) — The threat to the Philippine landmass from Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) has grown as it moves closer to Samar Island, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

The typhoon—which comes at a time when the Philippines is battling the novel coronavirus pandemic—is forecast to crash into land in the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early evening before heading toward Sorsogon later this evening. It is expected to intensify further before making a landfall.

At 7 a.m., the eye of “Ambo” was located 185 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar or 110 east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar bearing maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving west at 15 kph. 

Weather forecasters placed these areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3:

  • Sorsogon
  • Eastern section of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Daraga, Camalig, Jovellar, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)
  • Northern Samar
  • Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City)
  • Northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan)

Violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region may start pounding Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar within 12 hours.

Meanwhile, winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may prevail or be experienced in these areas under TCWS No. 2 in 24 hours:

  • Southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Rest of Albay, Burias Islands
  • Northern portion of mainland Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Cruz)
  • Biliran 
  • Rest of Samar
  • Rest of Eastern Samar

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, which means winds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours:

  • Southern portion of Aurora (Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
  • Southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, San Leonardo, Peñaranda, Gapan City)
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Batangas
  • Rizal
  • Rest of Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)
  • Northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, Ormoc City, Matag-ob, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Albuena, Barauen, Julita, Dulag)

Rainfall outlook

PAGASA said residents of Samar provinces will experience heavy to intense rains with at times torrential rains, while those living in Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate and the rest of Eastern Visayas will have moderate with at times intense rains.

By Friday, “Ambo” will dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol region. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will affect Northern Samar, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque and Romblon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 meters may be experienced over coastal areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora.

Weather forecasters warned that storm surge, along with large swells, may cause “potentially life-threatening coastal inundation.”

Forecast positions

  • Friday morning: In the vicinity of Ligao, Albay
  • Saturday morning: In the vicinity of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya
  • Sunday morning: 70 km south southwest of Basco, Batanes
  • Monday morning: 565 km northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • Tuesday morning: 1,800 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government releases MECQ guidelines
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Book stores as well as shops selling clothing, toys and office supplies can reopen, but not barber shops, salons and massage...
Headlines
fbfb
Public told not to threaten Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The Presidential Security Group yesterday warned the public against issuing threats against President Duterte or anyone through...
Headlines
fbfb
20,000 OFWs stranded in Metro Manila
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
Some 20,000 overseas Filipino workers remain stranded in Metro Manila, according to presidential adviser on the peace process...
Headlines
fbfb
US envoy: Terrorists may use pandemic to strike
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
In a callout for vigilance, US Ambassador Sung Kim has warned that terrorists use global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines out as shift to Modified ECQ nears
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The MECQ will be more relaxed than the enhanced community quarantine but has more restrictions compared to the general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
House OKs ABS-CBN provisional franchise
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill granting a provisional franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN until Oct....
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
IATF reverts 37 provinces to modified GCQ
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has reverted 37 provinces and 11 cities from “low-risk”...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
137 Pinoys in US die of COVID
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
At least 137 Filipinos in the United States, including 18 medical frontliners, have died of the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Facebook uses AI to detect COVID misinformation
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Social media giant Facebook has strengthened the use of artificial intelligence to detect misinformation about the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duque: Errors only in 1% of DOH data
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health confirmed yesterday a report of the University of the Philippines that there were errors in the DOH...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with