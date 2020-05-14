Parts of Samar, Bicol under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Ambo approaches land

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:55 a.m.) — The threat to the Philippine landmass from Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) has grown as it moves closer to Samar Island, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

The typhoon—which comes at a time when the Philippines is battling the novel coronavirus pandemic—is forecast to crash into land in the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early evening before heading toward Sorsogon later this evening. It is expected to intensify further before making a landfall.

At 7 a.m., the eye of “Ambo” was located 185 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar or 110 east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar bearing maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving west at 15 kph.

Weather forecasters placed these areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3:

Sorsogon

Eastern section of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Daraga, Camalig, Jovellar, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City)

Northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan)

Violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region may start pounding Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar within 12 hours.

Meanwhile, winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may prevail or be experienced in these areas under TCWS No. 2 in 24 hours:

Southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Rest of Albay, Burias Islands

Northern portion of mainland Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Cruz)

Biliran

Rest of Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, which means winds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours:

Southern portion of Aurora (Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, San Leonardo, Peñaranda, Gapan City)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Rest of Quezon

Marinduque

Eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

Northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, Ormoc City, Matag-ob, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Albuena, Barauen, Julita, Dulag)

Rainfall outlook

PAGASA said residents of Samar provinces will experience heavy to intense rains with at times torrential rains, while those living in Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate and the rest of Eastern Visayas will have moderate with at times intense rains.

By Friday, “Ambo” will dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol region. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will affect Northern Samar, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque and Romblon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 meters may be experienced over coastal areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora.

Weather forecasters warned that storm surge, along with large swells, may cause “potentially life-threatening coastal inundation.”

Forecast positions