Palace: 'Wow China' show on government radio is 'part of marketplace of ideas'

MANILA, Philippines — A program about Chinese culture produced and aired by government radio station Radyo Pilipinas has sparked outrage for allegedly spreading pro-China propaganda.

"Wow China," which has been airing weekly since 2018, is a collaboration between Radyo Pilipinas and China Radio International. In its opening spiel, the program encouraged the public to get to know their "Chinese brothers" to establish "better relationships and friendship."

Its episode last Sunday was hosted by Nimfa Asuncion and Ernest Wang and featured discussions about the coronavirus as well as Mandarin lessons.

"Wow China" has drawn more than 16,000 angry reactions on Facebook as of Tuesday, with some users accusing Filipinos behind the program of "treason."

Some people in the internet also wondered why Radyo Pilipinas came up with a program about China, which has been asserting ownership over South China Sea areas that are also being claimed by the Philippines.

Others chided the state-run radio station for using taxpayers' money to promote China and called for the "shutdown" of the program. Some critics also pointed out that the government allowed a pro-China program to air in one of its radio station but decided to shut down ABS-CBN, the Philippines largest broadcast network.

Asked to comment on the negative reactions to 'Wow China,' presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the public should just be allowed to form their views on the radio program.

"First, it's part of the free marketplace of ideas. Let us allow our countrymen to form their own opinion about that advertisement or program. Second, it's not a program under the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson. I would direct your queries to PCOO (Presidential Communications Operations Office) Sec. Martin Andanar," he said at a press briefing.

In a statement later Tuesday, the Philippine Broadcasting Service defended the show, which it described as "light, informative, and entertaining."

It said the show "in no way whatsoever [espouses or promotes] a particular political view or cause."

It also said that "apart from China, PBS has also worked with other countries and extended airtime as well, to air their news, socio-cultural, and tourism content — for the educational benefit of Filipinos. These include agreements with UK's BBC and Thailand's Sawasdee."

Last month, a Chinese Embassy-produced music video honoring frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus was also heavily criticized by people who doubt the sincerity of China because of its agressive acts in the South China Sea.

The video featured the song "Iisang Dagat," which was written by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and performed by Filipino singer and Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin and various Chinese artists.