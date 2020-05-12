COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This screenshot shows the title card for "Wow China" a radio show that is a "collaboration between the Philippine Broadcasting Service and China Radio International".
Screenshot from "Wow China" broadcast
Palace: 'Wow China' show on government radio is 'part of marketplace of ideas'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — A program about Chinese culture produced and aired by government radio station Radyo Pilipinas has sparked outrage for allegedly spreading pro-China propaganda.

"Wow China," which has been airing weekly since 2018, is a collaboration between Radyo Pilipinas and China Radio International. In its opening spiel, the program encouraged the public to get to know their "Chinese brothers" to establish "better relationships and friendship."

Its episode last Sunday was hosted by Nimfa Asuncion and Ernest Wang and featured discussions about the coronavirus as well as Mandarin lessons.

"Wow China" has drawn more than 16,000 angry reactions on Facebook as of Tuesday, with some users accusing Filipinos behind the program of "treason."

Some people in the internet also wondered why Radyo Pilipinas came up with a program about China, which has been asserting ownership over South China Sea areas that are also being claimed by the Philippines.

RELATED: US think tank wary of China-funded training for Filipino journalists

Others chided the state-run radio station for using taxpayers' money to promote China and called for the "shutdown" of the program. Some critics also pointed out that the government allowed a pro-China program to air in one of its radio station but decided to shut down ABS-CBN, the Philippines largest broadcast network.

Asked to comment on the negative reactions to 'Wow China,' presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the public should just be allowed to form their views on the radio program.

"First, it's part of the free marketplace of ideas. Let us allow our countrymen to form their own opinion about that advertisement or program. Second, it's not a program under the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson. I would direct your queries to PCOO (Presidential Communications Operations Office) Sec. Martin Andanar," he said at a press briefing.

In a statement later Tuesday, the Philippine Broadcasting Service defended the show, which it described as "light, informative, and entertaining."

It said the show "in no way whatsoever [espouses or promotes] a particular political view or cause."

It also said that "apart from China, PBS has also worked with other countries and extended airtime as well, to air their news, socio-cultural, and tourism content — for the educational benefit of Filipinos. These include agreements with UK's BBC and Thailand's Sawasdee." 

RELATED: State-run PNA posts Xinhua editorial hitting South China Sea arbitration

Last month, a Chinese Embassy-produced music video honoring frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus was also heavily criticized by people who doubt the sincerity of China because of its agressive acts in the South China Sea.

The video featured the song "Iisang Dagat," which was written by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and performed by Filipino singer and Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin and various Chinese artists.

PHILIPPINE BROADCASTING SERVICE PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE RADYO PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
11 hours ago
Headlines
US skipped in Duterte's 'thank you' list despite P768-million aid
7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte, through spokesperson Harry Roque, expressed gratitude to several governments and groups that have...
Headlines
fbfb
What is modified, enhanced, general quarantine? Here's how to tell the difference
3 hours ago
Here are the differences in protocols in the community quarantine classifications enforced by the government:
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
UP experts spot 'alarming errors' in DOH's COVID-19 patient data
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Comparing data just a day apart, errors found include changes in sex, age, residence (including non-existent cities) and even...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Mass hiring of contact tracers eyed to resolve outbreak, job losses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 minutes ago
The government is looking at hitting two birds with one stone.
Headlines
fbfb
28 minutes ago
Roque: Teacher arrested for tweet has chance 'to prove he did nothing wrong'
28 minutes ago
National Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ronnel Mas for posting on Twitter that he is offering a P50-million reward...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
No hearings on ABS-CBN just yet as Cayetano stresses more important bills take priority
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives will not tackle ABS-CBN franchise bills just yet, as House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said it...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
More than 4,000 detainees released to decongest jails during COVID-19 pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Duterte said the Bureau of Corrections has hired two doctors and 17 nurses to assist in the efforts to control the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Philippines exceed 2,000 as cases hit 11,350
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:26 p.m.) DOH said 107 more people have recovered from COVID-19. This brought to 2,106 the total number...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with