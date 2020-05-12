COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Some of the released PDLs prepare to enter a 14-day quarantine at a local hotel in Zamboanga City on May 11, 2020.
Photo courtesy of Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar
More than 4,000 detainees released to decongest jails during COVID-19 pandemic
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4,000 detainees have been released since March 17 as the government decongests the country's jail facilities as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his seventh report to Congress on the government's pandemic response, Duterte said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has provided paralegal assistance to detainees, which resulted in the expedited release of 4,188 persons deprived of liberty from March 17 to April 30.

He said a total of 129 inmates have been released from jail as of May 6 pursuant to a Supreme Court circular on reduced bail and recognizance as modes for releasing indigent persons deprived of liberty.  

In the same report, Duterte said 469 BJMP jails nationwide have designated isolation areas for newly committed detainees and those suspected of having coronavirus while two quarantine facilities, one in the New Bilibid Prison and the other in the Correctional Institute for Women, have been set up.

READ: Two inmates in women's prison die due to COVID-19 

He said the Bureau of Corrections has hired two doctors and 17 nurses to assist in the efforts to control the spread of the disease in its correctional facilities.

The bureau, Duterte added, is also implementing online visits where persons deprived of liberty are allowed to communicate with their relatives and lawyers through video or teleconferencing.

Last month, the health department said it would conduct targeted coronavirus testing in some jail facilities. A total of 195 inmates and 38 employees of BJMP have tested positive  for coronavirus.
 

