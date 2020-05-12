'Ambo' seen to cross Metro Manila later this week

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 11:38 a.m.) — Tropical Depression Ambo is expected to intensify before making a landfall over Bicol region and passing over Metro Manila later this week, state weather forecasters said Tuesday.

At 10 a.m., “Ambo”—the country’s first tropical cyclone in 2020—was seen 385 kilometers east of Surigao City bearing winds of up to 55 km per hour and gusts of 70 kph. It is moving almost stationary.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone wind signal may be hoisted over portions of Eastern Visayas on Tuesday.

“Ambo” is forecast to develop into a tropical storm within 24 hours. A cyclone is classified a tropical storm if it has maximum wind speed between 62 and 88 kph.

It will then strengthen into a severe tropical storm—cyclone with maximum wind speed of 89 to 117 kph—on Thursday as it approaches the landmass of Catarman in Northern Samar.

“‘Ambo’ will make a landfall over the part of Sorsogon-Albay boundary Thursday afternoon,” weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said.

The tropical cyclone will cross the northern portion of Metro Manila and head to the West Philippine Sea. It is seen to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday.

The trough or extension of “Ambo” on Tuesday will scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Mindanao on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Luzon and Visayas will experience hot and humid weather, with thunderstorms in the evening.

PAGASA warned fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

“Ambo” is bearing down on the Philippines as it struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has already infected 11,086 people and forced the government to put millions under virus lockdowns.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has standby 412,238 food packs worth P179 million, other food and non-food items amounting to P780 million and P244 million standby funds.

Forecast positions