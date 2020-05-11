Infected healthcare workers in Philippines near 2,000

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 2,000 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Monday.

DOH said the new coronavirus has infected 1,991 medical frontliners, mostly nurses and physicians. Health workers accounted for 18% of the country’s confirmed infections, which stood at 11,086 Monday.

These cases include 753 nurses, 628 doctors, 127 nursing assistants, 72 medical technologists, 39 radiologic technologists and 158 non-medical staff.

DOH also reported that 584 medical workers have survived COVID-19. No health worker has died in recent days, with the death toll still sitting at 34.

Of the 1,373 who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine, 72.8% are mild, 26.7% are asymptomatic and 0.5% are severe.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said “the infection prevention and control measures that are being strictly implemented in hospitals” has helped in slowing down the spread of virus among health workers.

According to the agency, the government has already distributed 2.9 million face masks, 1.08 million gloves, 633,995 coveralls and 559,825 gowns to health workers leading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.

The Philippines on Sunday exceeded the initial daily target of 8,000 tests days after the April 30 deadline. The government is targeting to conduct 30,000 tests each day by the end of May.

To date, 158,176 individuals have been tested in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico