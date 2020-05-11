COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A healthcare worker prepares to take a swab of a man in Taguig City on May 8, 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Recoveries approach 2,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 11,086
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the Philippines moved closer to the 2,000 mark Monday, the Department of Health reported.

Seventy-five new recoveries were recorded, pushing the total number of people who have survived the respiratory illness to 1,999.

Four days before the enhanced community quarantine over outbreak epicenter Metro Manila and other high-risk areas is expected to end, the number of cases nationwide rose to 11,086 with the addition of 292 infections.

Of the new cases, 56% were from Metro Manila, 25% were from Central Visayas, while the remaining 19% were spread out across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, seven more patients succumbed to the disease. This brought to 726 the country’s fatality count.

The DOH earlier said that the Philippine has started to flatten the epidemic curve even as the number of COVID-19 continued to pile up. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the slower case and mortality doubling time and the drop in positivity rate are indicators that the curve has begun to flatten.

More than 282,000 have now died from the coronavirus out of the 4.1 million infected worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

