COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar past 11,000 as recoveries approach 2,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:21 p.m.) — The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines surpassed the 11,000 mark Monday, more than three months after health authorities first confirmed a case.

Four days before the enhanced community quarantine of outbreak epicenter Metro Manila and other high-risk areas is expected to end, the number of cases nationwide rose to 11,086 with the addition of 292 infections.

Of the new cases, 56% were from Metro Manila, 25% were from Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—while the remaining 19% were spread out across the archipelago.

The Department of Health also reported 75 new recoveries. This pushed the number of patients who have survived COVID-19 to 1,999.

But seven more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing to 726 the country’s fatality count.

The DOH earlier said that the Philippines has started to flatten the epidemic curve even as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to pile up. Last week, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the slower case and mortality doubling time, and the drop in positivity rate are indicators that support the observation.

There are now 26 licensed laboratories capable of processing samples for the new coronavirus. The country has so far tested 158,176 and is targeting to achieve a daily testing capacity of 30,000 by the end of the month.

“Early detection and isolation of new COVID-19 cases is critical in managing potential outbreaks, especially as the government is considering gradually lifting quarantine measures. This makes testing all the more vital,” Vergeire said.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide later Monday whether to prolong anew or relax confinement measures in Metro Manila and other areas with high number of virus cases.

In the region, the Philippines ranked third in the list of Southeast Asian nations that have the highest number of confirmed cases behind Singapore with 23,336 and Indonesia with 14,032 infections.

More than 282,000 have now died from the coronavirus out of the 4.1 million infected worldwide.