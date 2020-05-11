Concepcion pushes barangay quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is pushing for a shift to the less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ) for Metro Manila while allowing local government units (LGUs) to lock down barangays if needed, after the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ is lifted.

In a statement yesterday, Concepcion said he is backing the recommendation of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to move to GCQ while implementing a lockdown for certain barangays.

“I have been consistent since the first day of the lockdown. We need to move towards a selective barangay quarantine approach. This has been the private sector’s position, which I had presented during the meeting with the President three weeks ago,” the Go Negosyo founder said.

He said the economy cannot take another two weeks of ECQ.

“We need to take the necessary steps to revive the economy now. And it will be gradual as people are still cautious to go back to work. Even as the food industry continues to produce essential food for the entire country, we only have 80 percent of the workers back and we cannot run three shifts,” he said.

Last Saturday, the MMC – composed of mayors of the 16 cities and lone municipality of the NCR – discussed recommendations on what should be done after the ECQ ends on May 15.

The three recommendations put forward by MMC to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases are: extending the ECQ for another 15 days; moving to GCQ; and modified GCQ where LGUs can impose a lockdown of barangays if the situation calls for it.

Of the three recommendations, Concepcion said the third option provides the best balance of protecting public health and taking steps to restart the economy.

“Balancing buhay (life) and kabuhayan (livelihood) is not easy that is why we must gradually and cautiously lift the lockdown and safely bring people back to work. This is what needs to be done to save lives, as well as support the livelihoods of our MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises),” he said.

“By May 15, most of the population will have been under quarantine for two months, or four resets. Despite the challenge in testing capacity, the health situation is improving and we in the private sector have been helping the government increase its testing capacity through Project Ark (Antibody Rapid test Kit) by testing communities using antibody rapid tests and the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription - Polymerase chain reaction) test. Soon we will achieve a level of testing that can support the complete reopening of the economy,” he added.

Concepcion is leading Project Ark, the private sector initiative seeking to ramp up mass testing at the community level.

As a cure has yet to be found for the coronavirus disease 2019, Concepcion sees the selective barangay quarantine as the most sustainable approach to containing the virus.