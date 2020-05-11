COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a statement yesterday, Concepcion said he is backing the recommendation of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to move to GCQ while implementing a lockdown for certain barangays.
STAR/ File
Concepcion pushes barangay quarantine
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is pushing for a shift to the less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ) for Metro Manila while allowing local government units (LGUs) to lock down barangays if needed, after the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ is lifted.

In a statement yesterday, Concepcion said he is backing the recommendation of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to move to GCQ while implementing a lockdown for certain barangays.

“I have been consistent since the first day of the lockdown. We need to move towards a selective barangay quarantine approach. This has been the private sector’s position, which I had presented during the meeting with the President three weeks ago,” the Go Negosyo founder said.

He said the economy cannot take another two weeks of ECQ.

“We need to take the necessary steps to revive the economy now. And it will be gradual as people are still cautious to go back to work. Even as the food industry continues to produce essential food for the entire country, we only have 80 percent of the workers back and we cannot run three shifts,” he said.

Last Saturday, the MMC – composed of mayors of the 16 cities and lone municipality of the NCR – discussed recommendations on what should be done after the ECQ ends on May 15.

The three recommendations put forward by MMC to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases are: extending the ECQ for another 15 days; moving to GCQ; and modified GCQ where LGUs can impose a lockdown of barangays if the situation calls for it.

Of the three recommendations, Concepcion said the third option provides the best balance of protecting public health and taking steps to restart the economy.

“Balancing buhay (life) and kabuhayan (livelihood) is not easy that is why we must gradually and cautiously lift the lockdown and safely bring people back to work. This is what needs to be done to save lives, as well as support the livelihoods of our MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises),” he said.

“By May 15, most of the population will have been under quarantine for two months, or four resets. Despite the challenge in testing capacity, the health situation is improving and we in the private sector have been helping the government increase its testing capacity through Project Ark (Antibody Rapid test Kit) by testing communities using antibody rapid tests and the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription - Polymerase chain reaction) test. Soon we will achieve a level of testing that can support the complete reopening of the economy,” he added.

Concepcion is leading Project Ark, the private sector initiative seeking to ramp up mass testing at the community level.

As a cure has yet to be found for the coronavirus disease 2019, Concepcion sees the selective barangay quarantine as the most sustainable approach to containing the virus.

ECQ GCQ JOEY CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte may decide on plan for ECQ areas by Monday, May 11
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is scheduled to meet to discuss whether to retain...
Headlines
fbfb
Some Metro Manila cities to be under GCQ after May 15
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Some areas in Metro Manila will remain under enhanced community quarantine after the May 15 scheduled lifting of the Luzon-wide...
Headlines
fbfb
Accountability sought over NTF-ELCAC 'black propaganda' vs ABS-CBN, Rappler's Ressa
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"These Facebook posts, while they have been taken down, are a brazenly criminal abuse of authority on the part of the NTF-ELCAC,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally continues rise with 184 new cases
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
With an additional 82 recoveries and 15 deaths, the now 1,924 total recoveries and death toll of 719 bring...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese biotech firm opens COVID-19 test laboratory in Pampanga
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
With the launching of the new laboratory, the embassy said, some 3,000 samples can be tested for COVID-19 each day.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte to decide on ECQ today
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte is expected to decide today on the fate of Metro Manila and other coronavirus high-risk areas still under...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
5.4-magnitude quake rocks Metro Manila, nearby provinces
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
A magnitude-5.4 earthquake shook parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces early yesterday but there were no reports of damage...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BI: Flight restrictions remain
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday reminded the public that travel restrictions would still apply even if inbound charter...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Higher ECQ power demand, summer heat cause outages
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co.is facing unprecedented power interruption woes as Metro Manila and nearby provinces undergo strict quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd may set new school opening protocols
1 hour ago
The Department of Education may implement new guidelines on the opening of classes if Metro Manila and other high-risk areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with