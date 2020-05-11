DepEd may set new school opening protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) may implement new guidelines on the opening of classes if Metro Manila and other high-risk areas remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) during the start of the school year.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday the approval of DepEd’s proposal to start classes on Aug. 24 is based on the assumption that ECQ areas would have shifted to the more lenient general community quarantine (GCQ) by that date.

“We will look at the data to see what areas have high number (of coronavirus cases) and what areas have low number of cases. For now, there is no distinction. We are assuming that we will be under GCQ by August 24,” Roque told radio station dzBB on Saturday when asked whether the date of the opening of classes applies to both GCQ and ECQ areas.

“But if we remain under ECQ, perhaps DepEd will have new (measures) in these areas,” he added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases approved over the weekend DepEd’s recommendation to set the school year from Aug. 24 this year to April 30, 2021.

Private schools may start classes earlier but there should be no face-to-face interaction to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 10,000 people in the country.

Officials had previously said higher education institutions in areas under GCQ may finish the academic school year by employing a skeleton work force and consider alternative learning methods.

Areas that will remain under ECQ until May 15 are Metro Manila, Central Luzon except Aurora province, Calabarzon region consisting of five Southern Tagalog provinces; the provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Iloilo and Cebu; the cities of Bacolod, Zamboanga and Davao.

Meanwhile, elementary and high schools must temporarily limit themselves to teaching key subjects like Math, Science, Reading and English when classes open in August, with many restrictions due to the lingering coronavirus disease pandemic, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said yesterday.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, arts and culture, also reminded public and private schools to enforce strict physical distancing, divide classes in batches and implement more distance learning activities through the internet.

He said he sees a possibility that classes would not be held every day or be held in batches to limit the number of learners – and their parents waiting for them – in schools.

“I think we should use radio and television in teaching and lessen in the meantime the subjects that will be taught, for example, removing PE (physical education) or Home Economics, and teach Math, Science, English and Reading,” Gatchalian told dzBB. – Paolo Romero