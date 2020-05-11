COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
DOST looking into anti-viral properties of lagundi, tawa-tawa
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - May 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from virgin coconut oil (VCO), the Department of Science and Technology will fund the research and development for the recognition and approval of lagundi and tawa-tawa as potential treatments for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Secretary Fortunato dela Peña revealed.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News Wednesday last week, Dela Peña said the agency was not limiting its R&D support to VCO because “all three have already shown antiviral properties.”

He pointed out that studies have also been conducted on the antiviral properties of lagundi and tawa-tawa, which yielded promising results.

“In the case of… lagundi and tawa-tawa, each of these has gone through first stages of clinical trials but for different diseases, like lagundi is really for the respiratory ailments, ubo (cough) and tawa- tawa has been tried for dengue,” Dela Peña said.

He added that the R&D is fast depleting DOST resources.

“This year, we’re practically using up all our funds, all of our R&D budget for health, on COVID-19. And probably, by end of May, we don’t have any more money for other research in the area of health. But fortunately, the DBM told us ‘If you run out of money and you are still doing researches on COVID-19, just approach us and we will help you’,” Dela Peña said.

The DOST chief said the department has issued calls for proposals for R&D studies on lagundi and tawa-tawa.

“We are waiting for the proposals to be completed. The first part would be the in-vitro trials of the formulations. These have to be done abroad. Only when the in-vitro trials show promising results will the clinical trials be undertaken,” Dela Peña told The STAR in a phone interview yesterday.

