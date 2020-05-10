Duterte may decide on plan for ECQ areas by Monday, May 11

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte may decide on Monday on the fate of Metro Manila and other coronavirus high-risk areas that are still under enhanced community quarantine or ECQ.

The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is scheduled to meet to discuss whether to retain or relax the restrictions in ECQ areas after May 15.

Metro Manila, home to more than 12 million people and contributor of more than a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under ECQ since March 17.

The ECQ has been extended twice and is supposed to last until May 15. Aside from Metro Manila, other areas that are under ECQ until Friday are Central Luzon except Aurora province, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Iloilo including Iloilo City, Cebu including Cebu City, Bacolod City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City.

"On Monday, we expect the president's approval on what will happen to us on May 16," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised press briefing over the weekend.

Roque said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are expected to meet Monday morning to come up with a final recommendation to Duterte.

"So it's not true that all places in Metro Manila will shift to GCQ (general community quarantine) and it's also not true that the entire Metro Manila will remain under ECQ. Let's wait until Monday because we expect the IATF to have a special meeting in the morning," the palace spokesman said.

"In the afternoon, they will submit to the president the recommendation on what will happen to the areas that are still under ECQ," he added.

The government imposed ECQ in some areas to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 10,000 people in the country.

Under ECQ, only essential businesses and services, including those related to food production and health services, are allowed to operate and public transportation is suspended. In GCQ areas, selected businesses may reopen but they should observe social distancing and health standards like temperature checks and disinfection of facilities. Some forms of public transportation are also allowed to operate but at a reduced capacity.

Officials previously said the government is leaning towards relaxing quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila areas that have exhibited a slowdown in the growth of coronavirus cases.

"While there is no final decision yet, I can say that the decision on the areas that will remain under ECQ will be gradual and will also be surgical," he said.

Last Saturday, Metro Manila mayors proposed three scenarios that may happen to the capital region after May 16 namelu extending the ECQ for two more weeks, placing the entire region under the more lenient GCQ, and implementing a modified GCQ wherein local governments can impose a lockdown on some barangays if needed.

Roque has given assurances that the decision on the quarantine measures would take into account the need to contain the COVID-19 and providing the livelihood of sectors sidelined by the restrictions.