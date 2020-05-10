COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Elite policemen patrol a market while people shop during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Duterte may decide on plan for ECQ areas by Monday, May 11
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - May 10, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte may decide on Monday on the fate of Metro Manila and other coronavirus high-risk areas that are still under enhanced community quarantine or ECQ.

The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is scheduled to meet to discuss whether to retain or relax the restrictions in ECQ areas after May 15.

Metro Manila, home to more than 12 million people and contributor of more than a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under ECQ since March 17.

The ECQ has been extended twice and is supposed to last until May 15. Aside from Metro Manila, other areas that are under ECQ until Friday are Central Luzon except Aurora province, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Iloilo including Iloilo City, Cebu including Cebu City, Bacolod City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City.

"On Monday, we expect the president's approval on what will happen to us on May 16," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised press briefing over the weekend.

Roque said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are expected to meet Monday morning to come up with a final recommendation to Duterte.

"So it's not true that all places in Metro Manila will shift to GCQ (general community quarantine) and it's also not true that the entire Metro Manila will remain under ECQ. Let's wait until Monday because we expect the IATF to have a special meeting in the morning," the palace spokesman said.  

"In the afternoon, they will submit to the president the recommendation on what will happen to the areas that are still under ECQ," he added.

The government imposed ECQ in some areas to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 10,000 people in the country.

Under ECQ, only essential businesses and services, including those related to food production and health services, are allowed to operate and public transportation is suspended. In GCQ areas, selected businesses may reopen but they should observe social distancing and health standards like temperature checks and disinfection of facilities. Some forms of public transportation are also allowed to operate but at a reduced capacity.

Officials previously said the government is leaning towards relaxing quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila areas that have exhibited a slowdown in the growth of coronavirus cases.

"While there is no final decision yet, I can say that the decision on the areas that will remain under ECQ will be gradual and will also be surgical," he said.

Last Saturday, Metro Manila mayors proposed three scenarios that may happen to the capital region after May 16 namelu extending the ECQ for two more weeks, placing the entire region under the more lenient GCQ, and implementing a modified GCQ wherein local governments can impose a lockdown on some barangays if needed.

Roque has given assurances that the decision on the quarantine measures would take into account the need to contain the COVID-19 and providing the livelihood of sectors sidelined by the restrictions.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anti-communist task force, PCOO spread false claims on ABS-CBN franchise
7 hours ago
"The posted content is not in any way an official statement or an opinion of the PCOO. The issue regarding ABS-CBN's Corporation's...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Two Chinese vessels chase Japanese fishing boat near disputed islets
5 hours ago
The flashpoint islands, called Senkaku in Japan and known in China as the Diaoyus, are at the center of a festering row between...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO extends validity of vehicle registration, licenses
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office will extend the validity of vehicle registrations as well as licenses and permits under their...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors present 3 quarantine scenarios
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
After a meeting that lasted for four hours, Metro Manila mayors agreed to let the national government through the Inter Agency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
LRT readies new measures for reopening
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Preparations are in full swing for the resumption of operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1, the Light Rail Manila Corp....
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
1,204 LGUs complete SAP payout before deadline
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
As of yesterday, 1,204 out of 1,632 local government units have completed distribution of aid to qualified residents in their...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Task Force backs DepEd on August 24 school opening
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the recommendation of the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
DOH: 86% of COVID cases ‘mild’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
A majority of the 8,033 “active cases” of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) documented by the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Reyes bids SC goodbye in 1st virtual retirement rite
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
As everything goes digital due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, Supreme Court justices, mostly seniors, celebrated...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with