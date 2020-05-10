COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo shows employees of the new coronavirus testing laboratory in San Fernando, Pampanga.
Release/Chinese Embassy in Manila
Chinese biotech firm opens COVID-19 test laboratory in Pampanga
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2020 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese biotech firm opened a new laboratory in San Fernando, Pampanga on Sunday that Beijing said can test 3,000 samples a day.

In a statement sent to reporters Sunday morning, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said that Chinese biotech firm Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Group formally launched its Molecular and Diagnostic Pathology Laboratory at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital. 

According to the embassy, the formal opening ceremony of the lab was attended by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, Minister Counselor and Deputy Chief of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines Tan QingSheng, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nogales, and Asian Development Bank Vice President Ahmed Saeed.

To recall, BGI Group is the same biotech firm responsible for a batch of China-donated COVID-19 test kits that the Department of Health said were stored away after they were found to be lacking in validation and not up to the World Health Organization's standards. 

The department later walked this claim back after the Chinese Embassy in Manila slammed them as an "irresponsible remark" and an "attempt to undermine" Beijing's contribution. 

READ: DOH: Test kits from Beijing not inaccurate after all 

In response, the health department said that they were actually referring to a different brand of test kits. 

"During this battle, China and the Philippines have been helping each other, fighting side by side. The Philippine government and people have generously assisted China in our fight against the pandemic. In return, the Chinese government and people have donated much-needed medical supplies worth tens of millions US dollars to the Philippines," the press statement read. 

Despite claims of bountiful and magnanimous support for its regional neighbors, Chinese state media has also reported that the country was building research facilities in Philippine-claimed territories that Beijing asserts historical claim over. 

But the Palace has said it does not agree that China is taking advantage of the global pandemic to forward its territorial ambitions. 

"We do not agree with that conclusion. Although the current policy is we will defend all our national territory and our sovereign rights."

Malacañang said that its approach was to simply hope that China—whom they called the country's "BFF" or "best friend forever"—would fulfill its promise to discontinue further activity in the region. 

