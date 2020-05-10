COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano said the city has utilized the Lakeshore Activity Center in Taguig City as isolation area and drive through testing for residents and PUIs.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
COVID-19 tally continues rise with 184 new cases
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the enhanced community quarantine eclipses seven weeks, the Department of Health Sunday recorded 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the nationwide count to 10,794 cases.

With an additional 82 recoveries and 15 deaths, the now 1,924 total recoveries and death toll of 719 bring the number of active cases in the country to 8,151. 

This comes after Saturday’s coronavirus count which saw the tally increase from 10,463 to 10,610. 

Department of Health data also shows that medical frontliners account for 18.5% of the country’s confirmed COVID-19 patients, or around one health worker for every five cases.

According to Worldometers, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has swelled to 4,100,799, with 1,441,487 recoveries and 280,432 deaths. 

The task force behind the country's response to the new pathogen is set to convene next Monday to discuss scenarios post-May 15 for areas currently under enhanced community quarantine.

The week in coronavirus updates

In light of the continuing rise in cases, which the Department of Health has attributed to clerical backlog in the wake of enhanced testing capabilities, Metro Manila cities are mulling the possibility of graduating to a relaxed general community quarantine after May 15. 

In a statement issued early Sunday morning, healthcare group Coalition for People's Right to Health (CPRH) cast fear that the country was not actually flattening the curve and was simply “regressing toward the mean.”

Yet, both the Palace and the interior department have also expressed optimism that Metro Manila would ease out of is enhanced community quarantine after May 15. 

Earlier this week, the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order on ABS-CBN Corporation, resulting in the shutdown of the network’s broadcast services including ABS-CBN, DZMM, MOR and DZMM Teleradyo.

Many have slammed the move as an attack on the free press, saying it deprived Filipinos of a valuable source of information in a time of pandemic. — with reports from Ratziel San Juan and Gaea Katreena Cabico

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
 

