COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 10,610 as death toll exceeds 700

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:17 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 147 more infections of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the official case count to 10,610 from the previous tally of 10,463.

No new cases were reported today in Region VII (Central Visayas).

1,682 confirmed cases were seen this week overall on top of the 8,928 recorded cases as of last Saturday.

Accounting for eight new mortalities and 108 new survivors, however, the number of active cases is now 8,064.

This brought the death toll to 704 and total recoveries to 1,842.

The daily average in recoveries this week stands at a high 102, with the lowest figure of new survivors reported Sunday still at a relatively high count at 90.

The past week saw the single-day new recovery record broken three times after 101 survivors were confirmed Monday, 112 on Thursday and 116 on Friday.

Over 3.75 million cases of the coronavirus including 259,474 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is scheduled to convene next Monday to discuss what will happen to areas currently under enhanced community quarantine after May 15.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said that areas which continue to see a large number of COVID-19 cases will not be downgraded to a general community quarantine.