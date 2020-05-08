COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A health worker in San Juan City wears a personal protective gear.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Medical frontliners with COVID-19 in Philippines rise to 1,934
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of healthcare workers who have contracted the coronavirus disease climbed to 1,934 Friday, with 48 more medical frontliners sickened by the respiratory illness.

Medical frontliners account for 18.48% of the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases or about one health worker for every five infected individuals.

Among those who are most infected are nurses (721), physicians (616) and nursing assistants (124).

Of the 1,451 active cases, 67.7% are mild, while 31.8% are asymptomatic. The remaining 0.48% are severe.

Some 449 health workers have already recovered. DOH added there was no new death among frontliners, with the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 still at 34.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government has already distributed 2.7 million face masks, 569,000 coveralls, 928,670 gloves, 491,800 gowns, among other protective gear to health workers leading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 10,463 Friday. Of the number, 1,734 have recovered, while 696 died from the disease.

The number of people tested in the country stood at 136,169 individuals.

