COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees and supporters light candles at the gate of the the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on May 5, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Lawmaker seeks probe into NTC, Calida's liabilities over ABS-CBN shutdown
(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Mike Defensor (Anak Kalusugan partylist) sought a congressional probe into possible criminal and administrative liabilities of the National Telecommunications Commission and Solicitor General Jose Calida after the regulatory body ordered ABS-CBN to shut down on May 5.

Defensor, chair of the House committee on public accounts, filed Resolution No. 846 calling for investigation and filing of criminal complaints against the officers of NTC and Calida.

 “Verily, the orchestrated conduct of the NTC Commissioners and its officers and the solicitor general directly subverts the plenary authority of the House of Representatives and, by maliciously breaking the NTC’s commitment made under oath,” the resolution read.

The actions of the officials allegedly constitute perjury and violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for the Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, said Defensor.

Defensor earlier distanced House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in the issue of ABS-CBN’s shutdown and said the “Congress was ambushed” when NTC issued the cease and desist order against the network, despite earlier commitment that it will issue provisional authority.

Cayetano echoed this sentiment when he finally broke his silence over the issue early Friday morning. He vowed there will be reckoning for NTC and Calida.

READ: Cayetano deflects ABS-CBN shutdown blame to NTC, Calida

In a separate statement, Defensor said that the issue is not just about the franchise of ABS-CBN or press freedom but “about people who lied and conspired to deceive, not just Congress, but the entire government—for their own political ends.”

“This is a conspiracy of the lowest and most despicable kind—one that was perpetrated on the nation during a time of crisis,” he added.

Lawmakers, law group pin blame on Cayetano, House inaction

Defensor’s fellow lawmakers have a different view, as Reps. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) and Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list) said that House leadership is at fault for the shutting of ABS-CBN’s broadcasting.

Lagman, also a veteran lawyer, consistently held that the franchise of ABS-CBN is a matter solely under Congress.

He reiterated that equity—the principle cited Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in provisional authority for the network—cannot apply on ABS-CBN’s case.

The Free Legal Assistance Group, meanwhile, said the network’s shutdown was due largely to "members of the House of Representatives who refused to even hear the applications for the franchise renewal."

READ: Calida: NTC did its job; lawmakers failed to do theirs

ABS-CBN’s motion for halt order to be raffled off Monday

Meanwhile, the network’s petition for certiorari and prohibition will be raffled to a Member-in-Charge on Monday, May 11.

After the raffle, the member-in-charge “will then make a recommendation for the consideration of the Court En Banc,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters.

The media company ran to the high court on Thursday to seek a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction against the NTC order when they met in a virtual en banc earlier Friday. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Edu Punay

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ALAN PETER CAYETANO MIKE DEFENSOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 15 days ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte to sign network’s franchise bill if…
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Amid the controversy, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. yesterday assured the public that President Duterte would sign...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
US 'concerned' over shutdown of ABS-CBN
10 hours ago
"We are concerned by the situation regarding ABS-CBN," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
Headlines
fbfb
Some Metro Manila cities may be eased to GCQ
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The government may ease quarantine restrictions in parts of Metro Manila where the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
ABS-CBN shutdown robs ordinary Filipinos source of information, entertainment — urban poor group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Rights groups and media organizations earlier emphasized that access to credible information is crucial in addressing the...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
ABS-CBN goes to SC
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Citing losses of as much as P35 million daily as well as endangerment of the livelihood of thousands with its abrupt closure,...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Cash aid distribution deadline extended anew
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
With the distribution of emergency cash assistance still incomplete after yesterday’s deadline, the Department of the...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
NAIA ready for flights carrying OFWs, essential supplies
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority will allow “upon approval of the government” all inbound flights carrying...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
‘Just pass a law to save ABS-CBN’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio advised Congress to pass legislation to renew the franchise...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with