Lawmaker seeks probe into NTC, Calida's liabilities over ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Mike Defensor (Anak Kalusugan partylist) sought a congressional probe into possible criminal and administrative liabilities of the National Telecommunications Commission and Solicitor General Jose Calida after the regulatory body ordered ABS-CBN to shut down on May 5.

Defensor, chair of the House committee on public accounts, filed Resolution No. 846 calling for investigation and filing of criminal complaints against the officers of NTC and Calida.

“Verily, the orchestrated conduct of the NTC Commissioners and its officers and the solicitor general directly subverts the plenary authority of the House of Representatives and, by maliciously breaking the NTC’s commitment made under oath,” the resolution read.

The actions of the officials allegedly constitute perjury and violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for the Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, said Defensor.

Defensor earlier distanced House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in the issue of ABS-CBN’s shutdown and said the “Congress was ambushed” when NTC issued the cease and desist order against the network, despite earlier commitment that it will issue provisional authority.

Cayetano echoed this sentiment when he finally broke his silence over the issue early Friday morning. He vowed there will be reckoning for NTC and Calida.

In a separate statement, Defensor said that the issue is not just about the franchise of ABS-CBN or press freedom but “about people who lied and conspired to deceive, not just Congress, but the entire government—for their own political ends.”

“This is a conspiracy of the lowest and most despicable kind—one that was perpetrated on the nation during a time of crisis,” he added.

Lawmakers, law group pin blame on Cayetano, House inaction

Defensor’s fellow lawmakers have a different view, as Reps. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) and Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list) said that House leadership is at fault for the shutting of ABS-CBN’s broadcasting.

Lagman, also a veteran lawyer, consistently held that the franchise of ABS-CBN is a matter solely under Congress.

He reiterated that equity—the principle cited Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in provisional authority for the network—cannot apply on ABS-CBN’s case.

The Free Legal Assistance Group, meanwhile, said the network’s shutdown was due largely to "members of the House of Representatives who refused to even hear the applications for the franchise renewal."

ABS-CBN’s motion for halt order to be raffled off Monday

Meanwhile, the network’s petition for certiorari and prohibition will be raffled to a Member-in-Charge on Monday, May 11.

After the raffle, the member-in-charge “will then make a recommendation for the consideration of the Court En Banc,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters.

The media company ran to the high court on Thursday to seek a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction against the NTC order when they met in a virtual en banc earlier Friday. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Edu Punay