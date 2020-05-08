COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A health worker takes a swab of a woman.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines logs 116 new survivors, 120 more COVID-19 cases
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 5:03 p.m.) — The Philippines saw its novel coronavirus cases reach 10,463 Friday as the number of new COVID-19 recoveries hit a new record high. 

The Department of Health logged 120 additional cases in the past 24 hours. Seventy percent of the new infections were recorded in Metro Manila, while Central Visayas—which includes Cebu City—accounted for 23% of the new cases.

Seven percent of the new infections were detected in other regions. 

The department also reported 116 new recoveries—the highest single-day increase since the outbreak began. This brought to 1,734 the number of patients who have survived the severe respiratory illness. 

But 11 more patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, pushing the fatality count to 696. 

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire maintained that the coronavirus curve in the country is already flattening, saying that the positivity rate went down to 10% from 17%. 

Laboratories across the archipelago can now perform 12,000 tests for coronavirus a day, COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said. DOH earlier set a target of 30,000 tests by the end of the month. 

To date, 136,169 individuals have been tested in the country. 

Metro Manila and other major urban areas at high risk of virus transmission will remain under strict virus lockdown at least until May 15.

The total number of COVID-19 infections around the world hit 3.8 million and the death toll reached 269,564.

