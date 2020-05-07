PNP stresses ABS-CBN reporters staff still allowed through checkpoints

MANILA, Philippines — Following the National Telecommunication Commission's cease and desist order that prompted ABS-CBN Corp.'s radio and TV broadcasts to go off the air, the Philippine National Police reminded its personnel that ABS-CBN reporters should be allowed to pass through quarantine checkpoints provided they present a valid media ID.

ABS-CBN's news teams are still at work despite the cease and desist order, which was preceded by President Rodrigo Duterte's rants against the nework and inaction of the House of Representatives on bills to renew the franchis, that has been widely criticized as an attack on press freedom.

In a tweet, ABS-CBN journalist Raffy Sison Santos reported that the network's reporters were not allowed to pass through checkpoints.

"A number of ABS CBN News teams have reportedly been denied access or harassed at checkpoints by authorities pointing out that our franchise has expired and hence we cannot cover news anymore," he tweeted.

Reporters and correspondents of news website Rappler have been barred from covering events that President Rodrigo Duterte attends since 2018, when the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked its business registration over alleged foreign ownership in the company.

Members of the media are among those included in the PNP’s Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) policy of authorized persons outside of residence (APOR), while the franchise expiration only covers the network's license to broadcast on television.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in an advisory issued Thursday afternoon, reminded cops that ABS-CBN personnel should be allowed to pass through all Quarantine Control Points subject to a routine presentation of a valid ID.

Media workers in Metro Manila are required to present accreditation IDs from the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Sought for comment by Philstar.com on the reports of police harassment of newsmen, Banac reiterated his advisory and opted not to comment on the incidents themselves.

"All ABS-CBN executives, reporters, technical staff and employees remain included among Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) pursuant to IATF-MEID guidelines on Enhanced Community Quarantine and should be allowed to pass thru all Quarantine Control Points subject to routine presentation of valid ID," the advisory read.

Based on PNP data, police in Luzon have recorded 103,303 out of the total 162,723 quarantine violators nationwide.

“Despite this number, we would like to inform the public that there was a significant decline in the number of violators from the past 13 days, or since April 23,” said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, JTF CV Shield chief, in a separate statement.

"A simple reminder that our work as journalists is not covered by a franchise mga sir/s," Santos' tweet read. — Franco Luna